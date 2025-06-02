First Insight Unveils New MaximEyes Brand Website to Reflect Innovation in Eye Care Technology

PORTLAND, Ore., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Insight Corporation, a leader in eye care software solutions, today announced the official launch of a refreshed visual identity and redesigned website for its flagship product, MaximEyes. This brand update underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering smarter, more intuitive technology for eye care professionals.

The new MaximEyes brand reflects a modern aesthetic, aligning with the company’s rapid product evolution—including upcoming advancements in artificial intelligence for practice management and revenue cycle enhancement.

“MaximEyes is known for its reliability and support,” said Nitin Rai, Founder and Chairman of First Insight. “We’re pairing that legacy with forward-looking design and content that matches the powerful, AI-driven features we’re adding to our platform.”

Key updates include:

A simplified, modernized logo and color palette

A redesigned website experience that makes it easier to explore solutions and get support

Clear and concise content centered on helping practices simplify operations and maximize performance



First Insight will showcase the refreshed MaximEyes experience at Vision Expo West on September 17 - 20, where conference attendees can see the newest solutions at Booth F13029.

To explore the new brand and website, visit www.maximeyes.com.

About First Insight & MaximEyes

Used by thousands of professionals nationwide, MaximEyes’ comprehensive solutions for optometry and ophthalmology practice management and EHR empowers eye care professionals to build and grow a thriving practice. Our user-friendly software—designed in collaboration with optometrists, ophthalmologists and opticians—automates routine tasks, improves efficiency, and enhances patient experience, patient engagement, and optical point-of-sale.

From EHR, image management, intake and scheduling to retail optical management, revenue cycle management and website solutions, MaximEyes has you covered. Simplify practice management, improve patient engagement, and grow your business with intuitive software and expert support.

MaximEyes is part of First Insight Corporation, a trusted provider of software and services solutions that help healthcare practices run smarter, more efficient businesses.

Learn more at www.maximeyes.com.

maximeyes.com

800-920-1940, Option 5

sales@first-insight.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87f3c5c9-2ad1-46b0-b84b-046e548174ec