Altai Announces Repositioning of Investment Portfolio to Maximize Liquidity

TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATI) (“Altai” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has completed the repositioning of its Canadian investment portfolio (the “Investment Portfolio”) through the sale of all marketable securities and the subsequent reinvestment of those net cash proceeds into cash and cash equivalents (the “Repositioning”), to maximize the liquidity of the Investment Portfolio and to eliminate any associated equity market risk.

As a result of the Repositioning, the Company’s Investment Portfolio is now comprised of cash and cash equivalents, with a total market value of approximately $3.9 million. Based on the Company’s total issued and outstanding common shares of 56,033,552 as of May 30, 2025 (the “Common Shares”), the market value of the Investment Portfolio per Common Share is approximately $0.07.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta, an exploration gold property in Quebec, and a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.altairesources.com.

Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President

T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

