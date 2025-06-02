Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series G, H, I, J and K Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series H and J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series G0.185125June 30, 2025June 13, 2025
Series H0.33645June 27, 2025 
Series I0.207938June 30, 2025 
Series J0.35452June 27, 2025 
Series K0.315313June 30, 2025 
    

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2025 to September 29, 2025 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares.  The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series H1.311695.203990.32792
Series J1.384795.493990.34620
    

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at 
 (416) 367-4941

