Circana Completes Acquisition of NCSolutions

Chicago and New York, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of NCSolutions (NCS), the joint venture between Nielsen and Catalina that improves advertising effectiveness. With this acquisition, Circana significantly expands its media measurement capabilities. Circana announced its intent to acquire NCS last year.



“We are thrilled to welcome the talented NCS team to Circana and meaningfully enhance our media capabilities,” said Stuart Aitken, president and chief executive officer of Circana. “Allocating finite marketing resources is one of the most critical and challenging decisions organizations face today – and there is no substitute for comprehensive, real-time data and actionable insights to optimize outcomes. Bringing together Circana and NCS data, technology assets, and industry-leading expertise will deliver more value for our clients as we work with them to maximize every media and marketing dollar they spend.”



Clients of both organizations will gain broader access to audience targeting, media measurement, in-flight optimization, and clean room solutions. This combination will also increase efficiency and offer improved products and services to fuel clients’ growth through more targeted and impactful advertising.



NCS will join Circana’s Media team, which works with advertisers and their agencies to plan, target, activate, measure, and optimize media spend. Its solutions portfolio is built on a robust enterprise technology platform, actionable CPG and general merchandise shopper, sales, and causal data sets, and advanced analytics. The Circana Media team is led by Cara Pratt, president of Global Retail & Media for Circana.



“NCS has built a stellar reputation in advertising effectiveness,” said Aitken. “We are excited to work alongside their team to bring even better services and solutions to our clients and help them unlock new growth.”

Circana continues to work towards closing its previously announced acquisition of Nielsen’s Marketing Mix Modeling business.



About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at www.circana.com.



About NCS

NCSolutions (NCS) makes advertising work better. With scientific rigor and leading-edge technology, NCS empowers the CPG ecosystem to create and deliver more effective advertising. With NCS’s proven approach, brands are achieving continuous optimization everywhere ads appear, through purchase-based audience targeting and sales measurement solutions.



About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and precisely targeted in-store, TV and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by an unrivaled real-time shopper database and AI-optimized data science, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver more than $6 billion in consumer value annually. With operations in the US, Costa Rica and Europe, Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world’s media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 45 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).