TGS Investor Presentation at the 2025 EAGE Conference

OSLO, Norway (3 June 2025) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, attends investor meetings at the EAGE industry conference today. The presentation the company is using includes one new slide (#8 in the presentation) showing booked positions for streamer and OBN for the next quarters. 

The presentation can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.tgs.com.

