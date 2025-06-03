TGS Investor Presentation at the 2025 EAGE Conference

OSLO, Norway (3 June 2025) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, attends investor meetings at the EAGE industry conference today. The presentation the company is using includes one new slide (#8 in the presentation) showing booked positions for streamer and OBN for the next quarters.
The presentation can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.tgs.com.
For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:
Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com
Attachment