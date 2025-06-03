JOINT VENTURE FOR INNOVATIVE PLASTICS RECYCLING PROMOTES CIRCULAR ECONOMY IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Sika and Sulzer have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint venture to advance plastics recycling in the construction industry. The aim is to combine the strengths of both companies: Sika's extensive expertise in polymer applications and high-performance building materials and Sulzer's leading process knowledge in chemical recycling. The joint venture, based in the Zurich area, will be founded as an independent company, with each partner holding a 50 percent stake. Operational activities will commence in the second half of 2025 with pilot projects in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Approximately two million tons of plastic waste are generated in the European construction industry alone each year. Currently, recycling these complex materials is highly fragmented, technically demanding, and often inefficient. As a result, the majority of construction plastics are disposed by the end of their lifecycle, since existing mechanical recycling methods produce low-quality materials that are not suitable for reuse.

PARTNERING FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSFORMATION OF THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

With this joint venture, Sika and Sulzer are developing a system for the collection, processing and reuse of construction plastics using mechanical and chemical processes.

Ivo Schädler, Head of Construction Sika: "This joint venture represents a significant milestone on our path toward greater sustainability and circularity in the construction industry. By converting waste into high-quality raw materials, the project helps reduce Scope 3 CO₂ emissions. At the same time, it supports companies in meeting increasing ESG standards and unlocking new value creation streams. Together, we are making a decisive contribution to the sustainable transformation of the construction industry, and thus to the future viability of the sector and our customers."

Michael Schüepp, Head of Ventures Sulzer: "Sulzer technologies are at the heart of critical infrastructures and processes. Our solutions enable industries around the world to reduce emissions, reuse resources and recycle materials. Global developments show that our products, services and technologies are more relevant than ever. The combination of Sulzer's and Sika's technologies is now paving the way for the construction industry to achieve a functioning circular economy and an even more sustainable future. We are supporting an important industry on its journey toward a more cost-effective, efficient, and low-emission future."

The joint venture initiators Michael Schüepp, Head of Ventures at Sulzer, and Ivo Schädler, Head of Construction at Sika. Both companies are looking forward to jointly advancing the transformation of the construction industry towards greater sustainability.

SYSTEMATIC RECYCLING OF CONSTRUCTION PLASTICS

The joint venture between Sika and Sulzer will close gaps in the value chain of the construction industry, and offer customers a comprehensive, cost-efficient service package. The offering will be complemented by local partners, such as logistics and recycling companies, which will be integrated into specific process steps. Recycled materials will thus be reincorporated into the manufacturing process.

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

SULZER CORPORATE PROFILE

Sulzer is a leading international provider of critical applications for core infrastructures and processes in the world's most important industries. Sulzer's integrated solutions create value by enabling energy efficiency, the reduction of carbon emissions and pollution, and better process efficiency. Customers benefit from innovation, performance and quality from the responsive network of 160 world-class manufacturing facilities and service centers around the world. Sulzer has been headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since 1834. In 2024, 13,500 employees generated sales of CHF 3.5 billion. Sulzer's shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SUN).

