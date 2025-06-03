JLT Mobile Computers showcases JLT6015 at TOC Europe, June 17-19, 2025 – a new innovative rugged vehicle-mount computer enabling container terminal automation

Image description: TOC Europe 17-19 June 2025

Image available: pr@jltmobile.com



Växjö, Sweden, 3rd June, 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, invites media to experience its latest rugged vehicle-mount computers at TOC Europe on June 17-19, 2025. The annual conference in Rotterdam, Netherlands, brings together global port and terminal supply chain leaders.

JLT will be at stand E:32 alongside Visy, a pioneer in optical character recognition (OCR) that integrates AI and deep learning into its vision-based terminal automation solutions.

JLT’s rugged computers support thousands of critical tasks every day and are essential for executing routines in container terminals. For example, Visy’s latest user applications for crane operations run on JLT computers – helping terminal personnel work more efficiently and maintain the planned sequence of operations.

At TOC Europe, JLT will showcase its portfolio of rugged vehicle-mount computers, spearheaded by JLT6105, the industry’s first rugged vehicle-mount computer with a 15-inch full high-definition (HD) widescreen, alongside the field-proven Navis Ready validated VERSO Series. Designed specifically for container terminals, these rugged computers enable 24/7 container throughput and optimize productivity in even the harshest environments.With over 25 years of experience in container handling environments, JLT’s rugged devices are trusted by leading container terminals worldwide. They serve as the digital backbone for real-time data capture and reliable communications.

Together, JLT’s rugged hardware and Visy’s smart automation solutions create value across the terminal – from wharf and yard to gates and parking areas.”

Introducing JLT6015: engineered to boost productivity and maximize TEU capacity

JLT6015 is the industry's first to combine a superior full HD display, 1920 x 1080, with a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio. It delivers exceptional clarity and performance in harsh, constrained terminal environments. JLT6015 is future-ready with 5G (in Europe) and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, split-screen capabilities, and a rugged, dock-free design. JLT6015 gives operators the visibility and computing performance to keep terminals productive and connected.

Peter Lundgren, Container Terminal Business Development Manager at JLT Mobile Computers, says, “JLT6015 harnesses the full potential of the latest software applications from Visy and opens new opportunities to optimize container terminal productivity and throughput.”

VERSO Series: Navis Ready validated for N4 Terminal Operating System

Built for 24/7 operations in the most challenging terminal environments, VERSO Series is the optimal rugged computer for container terminals. Engineered to withstand salt, sand, or harsh weather, constant vibration, and round-the-clock shifts, it provides reliable performance throughout the terminal. It is designed to keep terminal operations moving, enhancing capacity, productivity, and container throughput. It is Navis Ready, allowing terminal operators to benefit from seamless integration, as compliance with the container terminal operating system is pre-verified.

On display also the latest developments of JLT Insight, a software tool to assist in real time location and tracing of CHE:s, hence optimizing the use of the CHE fleet.

Visit us at TOC Europe

Be the first to experience JLT6015, explore VERSO Series and JLT’s rugged vehicle-mount computers at TOC Europe at Visy’s stand E:32. Peter Lundgren, Business Development Manager Ports and Terminals Container Terminals, will be onsite to demonstrate.

Book a meeting with Peter Lundgren.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company’s products, services and solutions, visit jltmobile.com. Financial information is available on JLT's investor page.

Reader enquiries Press contact Certified Adviser JLT Mobile Computers pr@jltmobile.com Eminova Fondkommission AB Peter Lundgren

Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 Tel.: +46 70 669 7050

adviser@eminova.se peter.lundgren@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com

www.eminova.se







About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for global and local port operators, in particular container terminals. Almost 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support, and solutions. Operators depend on JLT computing devices in all their container handling equipment (CHE) to ensure trouble-free business operations 24/7. JLT participates in the Navis Ready Validation program to ensure interoperability with Navis N4. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994 and its shares have been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.