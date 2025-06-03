Harvia and Toyota Co-Develop Concept Model for Hydrogen Sauna Utilizing Hydrogen Combustion Technology - Demonstration in Finland to Explore New Potential Applications for Hydrogen and Carbon Neutrality

Harvia Plc (CEO: Matias Järnefelt; hereafter “Harvia”) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Operating Officer, President: Koji Sato; hereafter “Toyota”) teamed up to produce a concept model for what is believed to be the world's first hydrogen-powered sauna (as of this writing, according to the investigations of Harvia and Toyota). The collaboration represents a step toward a more sustainable future for saunas by combining Harvia's sauna expertise with Toyota's hydrogen combustion technology.

The two companies will introduce the hydrogen sauna concept at two upcoming events in Jyväskylä, Finland. These demonstrations aim to explore new uses for hydrogen and contribute to carbon neutrality.

The hydrogen sauna concept will be presented at the “World Sauna Forum” (June 4–5, 2025) and during part of “Rally Finland” (July 31–August 2, 2025) in Jyväskylä.

By applying hydrogen to sauna heaters, the system generates only steam and warm air, emitting no CO2 during use. This offers an attractive alternative to conventional heating methods.



The concept model aims to capture the essence of traditional smoke sauna, known for their gentle and soothing heat. The hydrogen combustion heater channels flames and warm air through sauna stones, heating them evenly from all sides. This process envelops the space in a soft warmth and produces the pleasant steam, or löyly, when water is poured on the stones.

“This collaboration with Toyota allows us to push the boundaries of sauna innovation and demonstrate our dedication to environmental responsibility,” says Timo Harvia, Head of Innovation and Technology at Harvia. “Toyota’s deep expertise in hydrogen handling and combustion gave us a safe and efficient way to pursue hydrogen as a clean energy source — something we might not have considered this soon without such a trusted partner. In doing so, we are not only exploring ways to minimize environmental impact but also creating a new kind of sauna experience that honors tradition while embracing the future.”

“Jyväskylä is a key location for Toyota and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team (CEO: Yuichiro Haruna, hereafter “TGR-WRT”), with whom we have worked together for many years,” says Mitsumasa Yamagata, President of Hydrogen Factory at Toyota. “This project builds on the strong trust established with the local community under the leadership of Chairman Akio Toyoda. Thanks to the initiative of the Central Finland Mobility Foundation (Executive Director: Haruka Arai, hereafter “Cefmof”), we’ve had the opportunity to partner with Harvia. Harvia’s dedication to craftsmanship has been truly encouraging, and I believe this hydrogen sauna opens new possibilities for the future of hydrogen use. ”



Harvia, a global leader in sauna and spa experiences, is committed to advancing well-being through sustainable and innovative solutions. The company integrates environmental responsibility across its operations – from product development and manufacturing to energy efficiency and supply chain management – continuously seeking ways to minimize environmental impact while delivering high-quality wellness experiences worldwide.

Toyota views hydrogen as an important fuel in pursuit of carbon neutrality and has been promoting various initiatives in the areas of "Create, Transport, Store, and Use" hydrogen in collaborating with partners across various industries. Moving forward, Toyota will continue to accelerate the efforts to further promote hydrogen utilization towards realizing a hydrogen society.



About Harvia:

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally in terms of revenue, profitability and global reach. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia Group employs more than 700 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

https://harviagroup.com/

About Toyota:

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Toyota provides a full range of mobility-related services, including electrification, autonomous, and connected etc., also is working to transform into a "mobility company" that can meet diverse needs.

https://global.toyota/en/

About Central Finland Mobility Foundation:

TGR-WRT established its base in the city of Jyväskylä. In 2023, Jyväskylä City (Mayor: Timo Koivisto), TGR-WRT, and the Toyota Mobility Foundation (Chairman: Akio Toyoda) signed a basic agreement to build a partnership. The three parties established the Cefmof in 2024 to aim at creating a harmonious community between people and nature. Cefmof is supporting Jyväskylä City to be carbon neutral though utilizing hydrogen.

https://cefmof.org/



Contact:



Harvia: Juho Laurio, Head of Marketing Operations, juho.laurio@harvia.com, tel. +358 40 705 3288

Toyota: Inquiries from the Media





Attachments