Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 30 April 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 16 May to no later than 21 July 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 30 April 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/644796

From 26 May to 30 May 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,739,493 own shares at an average price of NOK 244.9058 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 26 May OSE 420,943 243.4953 102,497,642.07 CEUX TQEX 27 May OSE 420,550 247.2338 103,974,174.59 CEUX TQEX 28 May OSE 428,000 246.3851 105,452,822.80 CEUX TQEX 29 May OSE CEUX TQEX 30 May OSE 470,000 242.7388 114,087,236.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,739,493 244.9058 426,011,875.46 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 1,598,536 241.7961 386,519,737.25 CEUX TQEX Total 1,598,536 241.7961 386,519,737.25 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 3,338,029 243.4166 812,531,612.71 CEUX TQEX Total 3,338,029 243.4166 812,531,612.71



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 89,941,018 own shares, corresponding to 3.22% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 81,209,356 own shares, corresponding to 2.91% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

