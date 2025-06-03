AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for May 2025

In May 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 472,683 passengers, which is a 2.0% decrease compared to May 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 19.8% to 22,605 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.7% to 65,482 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for May 2025 were the following:

 May 2025May 2024Change
Passengers472,683482,457-2.0%
Finland - Sweden108,330105,8562.3%
Estonia - Finland313,348328,949-4.7%
Estonia - Sweden51,00547,6527.0%
    
Cargo Units22,60528,202-19.8%
Finland - Sweden2,3773,700-35.8%
Estonia - Finland16,80820,986-19.9%
Estonia - Sweden3,4203,516-2.7%
    
Passenger Vehicles65,48268,729-4.7%
Finland - Sweden4,3894,590-4.4%
Estonia - Finland58,57862,002-5.5%
Estonia - Sweden2,5152,13717.7%


FINLAND – SWEDEN
The May Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The May Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The May Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes.

OTHER EVENTS
In May, AS Tallink Grupp and the Algerian state-owned enterprise Madar Maritime Company EPE / SPA signed an agreement for the chartering of the cruise ferry Romantika. The cruise ferry Romantika was chartered out with a technical crew for 9 months from 31 May 2025, with an option to extend the agreement by 6+6 months upon its expiration. 


