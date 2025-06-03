Vicat - Cancellation of funding agreement for the Lebec Net Zero project by the US Department of Energy

Cancellation of funding agreement for the Lebec Net Zero project

by the US Department of Energy

The US Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Clean Energy Demonstration has notified the US subsidiary of the Vicat Group, National Cement Company of California Inc., that it was canceling its funding agreement for the Carbon Capture Storage - Lebec Net Zero project signed on December 4, 2024. The decision is part of a broader announcement related to the termination of 24 awards issued by the DOE.

This announcement, that takes place at the initial phase of the Lebec Net Zero project, does not call into question Vicat's commitments to decarbonization. As a reminder, the Group has committed to reducing its direct specific carbon emissions to 497 kg CO 2 net per ton of cement equivalent, and 430 kg CO 2 net per ton of cement equivalent in Europe. This objective is solely based on existing proven technologies including energy efficiency, alternative fuel substitution and clinker rate reduction and does not rely on any technological breakthroughs, such as carbon capture and storage.

