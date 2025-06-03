Sparinvest SICAV - ophævelse suspension

Det skal oplyses, at suspension af nedenstående afdelinger nu er ophævet, hvorfor det igen er muligt at handle i afdelingerne. 


Ophævelsen gælder alle afdelinger: 


Fund NameISINOrder Book Code
Equitas EUR RLU0362354549SSIEEURR
Ethical Global Value EUR RLU0362355355SSIEGVEURR
European Value EUR RLU0264920413SSIEUVEURR
Global Value EUR RLU0138501191SSIGVEURR
Global Value DKK RLU2703611371SSIGVDKKR
Responsible Corporate Bonds IG EUR RLU0264925727SSIGLIGEURR
Responsible Corporate Bonds DKK RLU2703611538SSISCBIGDKKR
Long Danish Bonds DKK RLU0138507396SSILDBDKKR
Balance EUR RLU0650088072SSIBAEURR
Balance DKK RLU0673458609SSIBDKKR
Procedo EUR RLU0139792278SSIPEURR
Procedo DKK RLU0686499277SSIPDKKR
Securus EUR RLU0139791205SSISEURR
Securus DKK RLU0686498972SSISDKKR
Global Convertible Bonds EUR RLU1438960566SSIGCBEURR
Global Convertible Bonds DKK RLU2703611454SSIGCBDKKR
Value Bonds - Short Dated High Yield EUR RLU1599093520SSIGSDHYEURR
Global Short Dated High Yield DKK RLU2703611298SSIGSDHYDKKR
Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR RLU1735613934SSIGEHYEURR
Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R HLU1735614155SSIGEHYDKKRH














Eventuelle spørgsmål vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til npa.pm@nykredit eller Christian Rye Holm, CRH@nykredit.dk.

Med venlig hilsen
ID-Sparinvest, Filial af Sparinvest S.A, Luxembourg

Dirk Schulze


