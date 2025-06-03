Sparinvest SICAV - ophævelse suspension

Det skal oplyses, at suspension af nedenstående afdelinger nu er ophævet, hvorfor det igen er muligt at handle i afdelingerne.
Ophævelsen gælder alle afdelinger:
|Fund Name
|ISIN
|Order Book Code
|Equitas EUR R
|LU0362354549
|SSIEEURR
|Ethical Global Value EUR R
|LU0362355355
|SSIEGVEURR
|European Value EUR R
|LU0264920413
|SSIEUVEURR
|Global Value EUR R
|LU0138501191
|SSIGVEURR
|Global Value DKK R
|LU2703611371
|SSIGVDKKR
|Responsible Corporate Bonds IG EUR R
|LU0264925727
|SSIGLIGEURR
|Responsible Corporate Bonds DKK R
|LU2703611538
|SSISCBIGDKKR
|Long Danish Bonds DKK R
|LU0138507396
|SSILDBDKKR
|Balance EUR R
|LU0650088072
|SSIBAEURR
|Balance DKK R
|LU0673458609
|SSIBDKKR
|Procedo EUR R
|LU0139792278
|SSIPEURR
|Procedo DKK R
|LU0686499277
|SSIPDKKR
|Securus EUR R
|LU0139791205
|SSISEURR
|Securus DKK R
|LU0686498972
|SSISDKKR
|Global Convertible Bonds EUR R
|LU1438960566
|SSIGCBEURR
|Global Convertible Bonds DKK R
|LU2703611454
|SSIGCBDKKR
|Value Bonds - Short Dated High Yield EUR R
|LU1599093520
|SSIGSDHYEURR
|Global Short Dated High Yield DKK R
|LU2703611298
|SSIGSDHYDKKR
|Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R
|LU1735613934
|SSIGEHYEURR
|Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H
|LU1735614155
|SSIGEHYDKKRH
Eventuelle spørgsmål vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til npa.pm@nykredit eller Christian Rye Holm, CRH@nykredit.dk.
Med venlig hilsen
ID-Sparinvest, Filial af Sparinvest S.A, Luxembourg
Dirk Schulze