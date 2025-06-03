|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-06-03
|Start date
|2025-06-04
|Maturity date
|2025-06-11
|Interest rate
|2.25 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|691.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|629.85
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|629.85
|Number of bids
|17
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
June 03, 2025
