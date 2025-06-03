RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-06-03
Start date2025-06-04
Maturity date2025-06-11
Interest rate2.25 %
Offered volume, SEK bn691.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn629.85
Accepted volume, SEK bn629.85
Number of bids17
Percentage allotted, %100.00



