Minimum income (minimumsudlodning) 2025

Privately taxed investors in funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS are subject to minimum income tax (minimumsudlodning) for 2025.
Investors who owned units in the equity funds below on 30 April 2025 (value date 2 May) will be taxed as follows:
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|SE-number
|Technical distribution pr unit in DKK (Aktieindkomst)
|SKAGEN Focus A
|NO0010735129
|13 34 14 27
|26,69
|SKAGEN Global A
|NO0008004009
|13 34 12 65
|0
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|NO0010140502
|13 34 14 19
|128,12
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|NO0008000445
|13 34 12 57
|240,19
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|NO0010841596
|13 34 15 67
|185,32
|Storebrand Global Plus A5
|NO0010841604
|13 34 17 10
|0
|Storebrand Global Plus B5
|NO0012882333
|13 38 33 67
|6,18
|Storebrand Global Plus C5
|NO0012882341
|13 37 68 24
|0
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|NO0010841612
|13 34 16 64
|98,89
|Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder A5
|NO0010841588
|13 34 16 21
|38,77
|Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder B5
|NO0012882101
|13 37 67 27
|21,48
|Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder C5
|NO0012882119
|13 37 67 51
|21,37
|Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder A5
|NO0010841570
|13 34 16 56
|48,36
Note that the dividend is not paid out but remains in the fund.
For tax purposes, the technical distribution (non-effective payment) should be added to the purchase price of original units. The amount is considered to have been acquired at the same time as the original units, and with a sum that corresponds to the technical distribution.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billion, and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 30 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. In Denmark, Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds, Cubera Private Equity, Capital Investment and a majority ownership of AIP.