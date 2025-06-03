Minimum income (minimumsudlodning) 2025

Privately taxed investors in funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS are subject to minimum income tax (minimumsudlodning) for 2025.

Investors who owned units in the equity funds below on 30 April 2025 (value date 2 May) will be taxed as follows:

Fund name and share classSymbolSE-numberTechnical distribution pr unit in DKK (Aktieindkomst)
SKAGEN Focus ANO001073512913 34 14 2726,69
SKAGEN Global ANO000800400913 34 12 650
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki ANO001014050213 34 14 19128,12
SKAGEN Vekst ANO000800044513 34 12 57240,19
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5NO001084159613 34 15 67185,32
Storebrand Global Plus A5NO001084160413 34 17 100
Storebrand Global Plus B5NO001288233313 38 33 676,18
Storebrand Global Plus C5NO001288234113 37 68 240
Storebrand Global Solutions A5NO001084161213 34 16 6498,89
Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder A5NO001084158813 34 16 2138,77
Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder B5NO001288210113 37 67 2721,48
Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder C5NO001288211913 37 67 5121,37
Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder A5NO001084157013 34 16 5648,36

Note that the dividend is not paid out but remains in the fund.

For tax purposes, the technical distribution (non-effective payment) should be added to the purchase price of original units. The amount is considered to have been acquired at the same time as the original units, and with a sum that corresponds to the technical distribution.

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billion, and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 30 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. In Denmark, Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds, Cubera Private Equity, Capital Investment and a majority ownership of AIP.


