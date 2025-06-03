OvalEdge positioned as a Leader and Emerging Innovator in the 2025 SPARK Matrix: Data Governance Solutions by QKS Group

Middleton, Massachusetts, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Data Governance Solutions vendors.

OvalEdge, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named OvalEdge a technology leader in the analysis of global SPARK Matrix™: Data Governance Solutions, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Arun U, Analyst, QKS Group, “OvalEdge’s data catalog and end-to-end data governance platform designed to help organizations manage, protect, and leverage their data effectively. With six core functionalities, including a Data Catalog, Business Glossary, Data Lineage, Data Quality, Data Access Management, and Privacy Compliance, OvalEdge offers a complete suite of tools for data-driven decisions and AI adoption.

What sets OvalEdge apart is its AskEdgi tool, which is a conversational AI assistant built into the platform that speeds up data discovery by answering questions based on the underlying metadata​. It presents users with pre-defined query prompts that can be customized with specific names or terms to instantly retrieve the information they need. This guided, chatbot-like interface delivers answers in seconds, reducing search time and making the catalog easy and efficient to use. Also, the platform's integrated workflows and connectors automate governance processes and approvals, streamlining operations and making data access and policy enforcement faster and more consistent. Their strategic product roadmap, with a focus on enhancing AI capabilities by incorporating more pluggable AI models to improve automation and intelligence within the platform have earned it a strong rating across technology excellence and customer impact, securing its position among the leaders as an Emerging Innovator in the SPARK Matrix: Data Governance Solutions, 2025." Arun added.

QKS Group defines Data governance as the principles, practices, standards, and tools that manage an organization’s data assets throughout its lifecycle. It provides data management, quality, visibility, security, and compliance capabilities across the organization by aligning data-related requirements with business strategy. An effective data governance solution makes data easily accessible for data-driven decision-making while safeguarding it from unauthorized access and ensuring regulatory compliance. The solution performs key functions, including master data management, data quality, data catalogs, and data privacy and protection, to support business decision-making. Global regulations, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), drive organizations to adopt data governance frameworks to protect their data. Organizations can leverage data governance solutions to improve their business initiatives by making their data responsible, ethical, compliant, and accountable.

OvalEdge has established itself as a technology leader in data governance market by offering critical capabilities like data discovery, data quality, data classification, data lineage and data catalog. OvalEdge’s core platform is an all-in-one data governance solution built with AI, automation, and intuitive design to deliver comprehensive, enterprise-wide governance with rapid adoption​. It breaks down silos and socializes data through an automated data catalog, while built-in features like a business glossary, data lineage, and data-quality rules improve data quality, foster trust, and enforce access controls.”

"OvalEdge is a comprehensive data catalog and governance platform built for real-world adoption—fast to implement, intuitive to use, and easy to scale. It centralizes data from across your enterprise into a single, searchable repository, empowering every team, from business users to compliance officers, to discover, understand, and govern data without technical bottlenecks. With 150+ out-of-the-box connectors, automated metadata crawling, and AI-powered features like glossary curation and sensitive data detection, OvalEdge ensures rapid deployment and seamless integration into your existing ecosystem. Whether you're just starting your governance journey or scaling beyond point solutions, OvalEdge delivers trusted, compliant, and actionable data—ready for analytics and AI." – Sharad Varshney, Co-Founder & CEO.

About OvalEdge

OvalEdge is a data catalog with full end-to-end data governance capabilities designed to help organizations manage, protect, and leverage their data effectively. The platform integrates AI with human intelligence to solve governance challenges, with six core functionalities: Data Catalog, Business Glossary, Data Lineage, Data Quality, and Data Access Management.

With OvalEdge, organizations catalog entire applications, databases, warehouses, and reporting systems, making them accessible to every user with well-defined access policies. The platform enhances data understanding and trustworthiness through its comprehensive data literacy program, while continuously improving data quality throughout its lifecycle. OvalEdge supports over 130 connectors for various databases, cloud data warehouses, ETL tools, and BI tools.

OvalEdge utilizes a lean infrastructure for lower IT costs and features an open architecture for customized business logic. OvalEdge is the ideal solution for organizations looking to enhance their data governance practices and stay ahead in the competitive data-driven landscape.

OvalEdge is an ACCSCIENT company, co-owned by FutureTech Holding Company and Alaris Royalty Corp.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

