Greenbacker delivers first quarter results

Company announces year-over-year increases in IPP revenue, power production, and generation capacity in its operating fleet, as well as construction milestones on largest solar project in New York

Against a backdrop of trade policy driven volatility, Greenbacker’s proactive approach to tariff risk management delivered $19 million cost savings on 1 GW solar module order.

Company continued construction on largest solar project in New York State to date; the 674 MW Cider solar farm—also GREC’s largest to date—is expected to reach commercial operation in late 2026, generating 1 billion kWh of power in first year of operation.

Wind and solar PPA revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $39 million, driving total first-quarter operating revenue of $48 million.

Power production increased 14% across combined wind and solar fleets, year-over-year, generating 676 million kWh of power in the first quarter.

Operating fleet expanded 3% year-over-year, representing 41 MW of additional total generation capacity, as Company brought online over a dozen new assets.

Greenbacker’s assets contributed to a more resilient U.S. clean energy system, delivering homegrown power, driving decarbonization, and supporting the domestic economy.

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (“Greenbacker,” “GREC,” or the “Company”), an energy transition-focused investment manager and independent power producer (“IPP”), has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, including year-over-year increases in revenue, operating capacity, and clean energy generation.1

Greenbacker’s proactive approach to tariff risk management delivered $19 million cost savings

Greenbacker’s proactive approach to managing exposure to tariff risk continued to deliver measurable results for investors. In late 2024, the Company’s procurement team secured a 1 gigawatt (“GW”) order with one of the world’s largest suppliers of solar modules for use in the construction of assets across its sustainable infrastructure portfolio—including the 674 MW Cider solar farm, Greenbacker’s largest clean energy project to date. As part of the agreement, Greenbacker was able to lock in its access to 1 GW of panels while limiting or eliminating risk on future tariff exposure.

This forward-looking contract structure when procuring over 960,000 solar modules proved its value through the first quarter of 2025, as financial markets and the energy transition asset class experienced increased volatility driven by uncertainty around the Trump administration’s tariff regime.2

As of March 31, 2025, the contract generated approximately $19 million in cost savings for Greenbacker, helping to protect returns by ensuring predictable pricing for a substantial volume of critical solar equipment.

“Greenbacker and other clean energy industry participants have been successfully navigating the evolving trade landscape for over a decade,” said Dan de Boer, Greenbacker’s interim CEO. “The steps we’ve taken to mitigate tariff-related risk across our portfolio deliver results, protect returns, and add stability to our investment platform. This disciplined approach is a core part of how we create long-term value for our investors.”

Company continued construction on 674 MW Cider solar project, projected to be largest solar farm in New York State when completed in 2026

After breaking ground on early construction activity late last year, Greenbacker’s utility-scale Cider project continued major construction activities in Genesee County, NY. When complete, Cider is expected to be the largest solar energy project in New York State, where Greenbacker is headquartered.

This phase of construction centers on key civil and mechanical activities, such as beginning installation of steel pilings and solar module racking systems. Additional phases of construction are expected to ramp up by mid-summer, including installation of electrical wiring and high-voltage utility interconnection infrastructure.

Over its operational lifespan, Cider is expected to generate approximately $100 million in revenue for local communities through property taxes, host community agreements, and tax benefits—funds that can be used to support critical services and infrastructure, including first responders, area roadways, and local schools. Cider’s construction is expected to support hundreds of clean energy jobs, driving both immediate and long-term economic impact across the region.

Cider is slated to enter commercial operation in late 2026 and is expected to generate approximately 1 billion kWh of power in its first full year of operation. The project plans to utilize agrivoltaics (dual land use combining photovoltaic production with agricultural practices) as part of a more cost-effective, nature-based approach to vegetation management. Cider will initially host rotational sheep grazing on over 300 acres, with the potential to increase grazing acreage across the project’s operational lifetime.

Wind and solar PPA revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $39 million, driving total operating revenue of $48 million; wind and solar power production increased 14%

Greenbacker generated total operating revenue of $47.5 million within its IPP segment during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting strong performance from the Company’s core operating fleet. This was driven by an increase in revenue from Greenbacker’s long-term power purchase agreements (“PPAs”) across both its wind and solar fleets, which together generated $38.8 million—a 17% increase compared to the same period last year, or an additional $5.8 million of revenue.

First-quarter net loss attributable to Greenbacker in 2025 was $(15.6) million and Adjusted EBTIDA3 was $14.4 million, representing year-over-year changes of 84% and 56%, respectively. The net loss reflected impairment charges resulting from deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, as well as depreciation and amortization, partially offset by a decrease in other operating expenses.

While total operating revenue represented a 3% year-over-year decline—primarily due to the timing of Renewable Energy Credit (“REC”) revenue recognition in the first quarter of 2024 and the divestment of a non-core asset in April 2024—the underlying power production of Greenbacker’s core fleet remained strong. Notably, the non-core divestiture was a key driver of the Company’s year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

On a year-over-year basis, GREC increased its operating fleet size by 3%, as of the end of the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a 41 MW increase in total operating power production capacity.4 This included placing over a dozen new solar energy assets into commercial operation. In total, GREC’s operating solar and wind portfolios delivered a combined year-over-year power production increase of 14%,5 generating over 676 million kWh of clean energy in the quarter—enough to power approximately 63,000 average U.S. homes for one year.6

GREC Operating Fleet 1Q25 1Q24 YoY

Increase

(total) YoY

Increase

(%) Clean power produced by solar assets (MWh) 307,154 266,339 40,815 15% PPA revenue generated by solar assets ($M) $ 18.0 $15.3 $2.6 17% Clean power produced by wind assets (MWh) 368,957 325,406 43,551 13% PPA revenue generated by wind assets ($M) $ 20.8 $17.7 $3.1 18% Total clean power generated by wind and solar assets (MWh) 676,111 591,745 84,366 14% Total PPA operating revenue generated by wind and solar assets ($M) $ 38.8 $33.0 $5.8 17%

Some figures may not add to stated totals due to rounding. Total clean power generated does not include power generated from the non-core biomass facility during first quarter of 2024, which GREC divested in April 2024, nor does it include assets in which the Company holds a preferred equity position.

Long-term contracted cash flows with investment-grade counterparties

As of March 31, 2025, approximately 93% of Greenbacker’s portfolio of assets7 were contracted to sell power to investment-grade counterparties across the most resilient parts of the U.S. economy—including utilities, municipalities, and corporations—under long-term PPAs. The portfolio had approximately 17.3 years of contracted, highly visible cash flows associated with these PPAs, providing a solid foundation to build additional future revenue streams.

As of March 31, 2025, the Greenbacker operating fleet represented approximately 1.6 gigawatts of total clean power generation and storage capacity, spanning over 30 states, territories, districts and provinces.

Building a more resilient clean energy future by delivering homegrown power, driving decarbonization, and supporting the domestic economy

As of March 31, 2025, Greenbacker’s portfolio of energy assets had cumulatively produced more than 12 million MWh of power.8 This clean energy has abated over 8 million metric tons of carbon9 and conserved more than 8 billion gallons of water.10

Greenbacker’s business operations have driven more than $170 million in spending with U.S.-based manufacturers and suppliers in that period, directly supporting American industry and strengthening domestic supply chains, while advancing homegrown energy deployment.

To date, Greenbacker’s fleet of operating and pre-operating projects currently support, or are expected to support, thousands of green energy jobs.11

Additional information regarding the Company’s impact can also be found in Greenbacker’s impact report.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although Greenbacker believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. Greenbacker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations.

Private placements are speculative.

For financial professionals and their accredited investors only. Not for inspection by, distribution to, or quotation to the general public. There are material risks associated with investing in alternative investments including financing risks, general economic risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Potential cash flow, returns, and appreciation are not guaranteed. The shares offered are illiquid assets for which there is not expected to be any secondary market, nor is it expected that any will develop in the future. The ability to transfer shares is limited. Pursuant to the LLC Agreement, GREC has the discretion under certain circumstances to prohibit transfers of shares, or to refuse to consent to the admission of a transferee as a member. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Greenbacker Capital Management LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s performance on a U.S. GAAP basis, the Company utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the operating performance of our segments as well as our consolidated business. Each of these measures should not be considered in isolation from or as superior to or as a substitute for other financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as net income (loss) or operating income (loss). The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to supplement its U.S. GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting its operations.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses as a performance measure, as well as for internal planning purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in providing a measure of core financial performance adjusted to allow for comparisons of results of operations across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as it includes adjustments relating to items that are not indicative on the ongoing operating performance of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as superior to or as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Funds From Operations (FFO)

FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses as a performance measure to analyze net earnings from operations without the effects of certain non-recurring items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the business. FFO is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA less the impact of interest expense (excluding the non-cash component) and distributions to tax equity investors under the financing facilities associated with our IPP segment.

The Company believes that the analysis and presentation of FFO will enhance our investor’s understanding of the ongoing performance of our operating business. The Company considers FFO, in addition to other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, in assessing operating performance and as a proxy for growth in distribution coverage over the long term.

FFO should not be considered in isolation from or as a superior to or as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

General Disclosure

This information has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, or to participate in any trading or investment strategy. The information presented herein may involve Greenbacker’s views, estimates, assumptions, facts, and information from other sources that are believed to be accurate and reliable and are, as of the date this information is presented, subject to change without notice.

GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,237 $ 120,057 Restricted cash, current 31,949 38,403 Accounts receivable, net 28,033 27,103 Derivative assets, current 16,064 17,632 Other current assets 26,418 28,586 Total current assets 205,701 231,781 Noncurrent assets: Restricted cash 2,131 3,128 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,280,196 2,232,486 Intangible assets, net 351,065 362,352 Investments, at fair value 75,196 74,136 Derivative assets 80,953 98,495 Other noncurrent assets 240,587 242,667 Total noncurrent assets 3,030,128 3,013,264 Total assets $ 3,235,829 $ 3,245,045 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 107,394 $ 69,464 Contingent consideration, current 14,675 15,293 Current portion of long-term debt 85,969 88,901 Current portion of failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain 45,868 45,868 Other current liabilities 8,034 8,767 Total current liabilities 261,940 228,293 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,025,804 1,001,654 Failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain, net of current portion 195,933 201,601 Deferred tax liabilities, net 24,495 35,316 Operating lease liabilities 195,090 196,911 Out-of-market contracts, net 170,749 180,640 Other noncurrent liabilities 62,005 59,561 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,674,076 1,675,683 Total liabilities $ 1,936,016 $ 1,903,976 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13. Commitments and Contingencies) Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 1,851 $ 1,851 Equity: Preferred shares, par value, $0.001 per share, 50,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common shares, par value, $0.001 per share, 350,000 authorized, 199,176 and 199,326 outstanding as of 2025 and 2024, respectively 199 199 Additional paid-in capital 1,774,330 1,773,758 Accumulated deficit (600,317 ) (584,733 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 33,690 34,937 Noncontrolling interests 90,060 115,057 Total equity 1,297,962 1,339,218 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 3,235,829 $ 3,245,045





GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue Energy revenue $ 43,980 $ 44,569 Investment Management revenue 3,260 3,931 Other revenue 301 668 Contract amortization, net 2,921 (2,615 ) Total net revenue $ 50,462 $ 46,553 Operating expenses Direct operating costs 23,911 26,990 General and administrative 17,046 18,855 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 493 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 21,628 20,485 Impairment of long-lived assets, net and project termination costs 13,665 6,328 Total operating expenses 76,250 73,151 Operating loss (25,788 ) (26,598 ) Interest expense, net (36,566 ) (4,250 ) Change in fair value of investments, net 990 (566 ) Income from sale-leaseback transfer of tax benefits 10,188 — Other expense, net 148 125 Loss before income taxes (51,028 ) (31,289 ) Benefit (expense) from income taxes 10,374 (3,064 ) Net loss $ (40,654 ) $ (34,353 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (25,068 ) (25,874 ) Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC $ (15,586 ) $ (8,479 ) Earnings per share Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 199,333 198,856 Diluted 199,333 198,856









GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (40,654 ) $ (34,353 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 18,707 23,100 Impairment of long-lived assets, net 12,665 6,328 Share-based compensation expense 3,469 4,806 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration — 493 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 2,963 1,661 Amortization of interest rate swap contracts (1,693 ) 4 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net 21,741 (9,944 ) Gain on interest rate swaps, net — (1,410 ) Change in fair value of investments (990 ) 566 Deferred income taxes (10,374 ) 3,064 Interest expense on failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain 4,519 4,269 Income from sale-leaseback transfer of tax benefits (10,188 ) — Other 1,235 980 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (930 ) (826 ) Current and noncurrent derivative assets — 51,269 Other current and noncurrent assets 1,085 2,988 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,875 ) (8,227 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,771 ) (714 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities (541 ) (243 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,632 ) 43,811 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (28,564 ) (55,294 ) Net deposits returned (paid) for property, plant and equipment (390 ) 1,314 Other investing activities (70 ) (45 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29,024 ) (54,025 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Shareholder distributions — (22,361 ) Repurchases of common shares (341 ) (390 ) Deferred shareholder servicing fees (739 ) (795 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 2,132 1,005 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (5,071 ) (3,240 ) Proceeds from borrowings 58,731 50,920 Payments on borrowings (40,054 ) (84,381 ) Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback — 111,453 Payments on failed sale-leaseback — (25,080 ) Payments for loan origination costs (273 ) (1,257 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,385 25,874 Net (decrease) increase in Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash (24,271 ) 15,660 Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period 161,588 187,675 Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period $ 137,317 $ 203,335

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses as a performance measure as well as for internal planning purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in providing a measure of core financial performance adjusted to allow for comparisons of results of operations across reporting periods on a consistent basis as it includes adjustments relating to items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the business.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income taxes; (iii) depreciation expense; (iv) amortization expense (including contract amortization); (v) accretion; (vi) impairment of long-lived assets; (vii) amounts attributable to our redeemable and non-redeemable noncontrolling interests; (viii) unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments; (ix) gains and losses for asset dispositions; (x) other income (loss); and (xi) foreign currency gain (loss). Additionally, the Company further adjusts for the following items described below:

Share-based compensation is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA as it is different from other forms of compensation as it is a non-cash expense and is highly variable. For example, a cash salary generally has a fixed and unvarying cash cost. In contrast, the expense associated with an equity-based award is generally unrelated to the amount of cash ultimately received by the employee, and the cost to the Company is based on a share-based compensation valuation methodology and underlying assumptions that may vary over time;

The change in fair value of contingent consideration, which is related to the Acquisition, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, if any such change occurs during the period. The non-cash, mark-to-market adjustments are based on the expected achievement of revenue targets that are difficult to forecast and can be variable, making comparisons across historical and future quarters difficult to evaluate;

Start-up costs associated with new investment strategies is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. The Company evaluates new investment strategies on a regular basis and excludes start-up cost from Adjusted EBITDA until such time as a new strategy is determined to form part of the Company’s core investment management business.

Placement fees, including internal sales commissions, related to fundraising efforts based on the capital raised, are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. By excluding these fundraising-related fees from Adjusted EBITDA, we focus on core operational performance, separate from capital raising efforts, which might vary significantly from period to period.

Other costs that are not consistently occurring, not reflective of expected future operating expense and provide no insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. This includes costs such as professional services and legal fees, and other non-recurring costs unrelated to the ongoing operations of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as superior to or as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FFO

FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses as a performance measure to analyze net earnings from operations without the effects of certain non-recurring items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the business.

FFO is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA less the impact of interest expense (excluding the non-cash component) and distributions to Tax Equity Investors under the financing facilities associated with our IPP segment. The Company excludes these distributions as these are not recorded within Adjusted EBITDA and is therefore not a component of our earnings from operations.

The Company believes that the analysis and presentation of FFO will enhance our investors’ understanding of the ongoing performance of our operating business. The Company considers FFO, in addition to other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, in assessing operating performance and as a proxy for growth in distribution coverage over the long-term.

Adjusted EBITDA and FFO should not be considered in isolation from or as a superior to or as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table reconciles Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC to Adjusted EBITDA and FFO:

Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC $ (15,586 ) $ (8,479 ) Add back or deduct the following: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (25,068 ) (25,874 ) Benefit (expense) from income taxes (10,374 ) 3,064 Interest expense, net 36,566 4,250 Depreciation, amortization and accretion(1) 18,804 23,235 EBITDA $ 4,342 $ (3,804 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,469 4,806 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 493 Change in fair value of investments, net (990 ) 566 Income from sale-leaseback transfer of tax benefits (10,188 ) — Other expense, net (148 ) (125 ) Loss on asset disposition 13 — Impairment of long-lived assets, net and project termination costs 13,665 6,328 Non-recurring professional services and legal fees 1,689 578 Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses(2) 2,596 393 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,448 $ 9,235 Cash portion of interest expense (9,408 ) (8,349 ) Distributions to tax equity investors (3,811 ) (3,277 ) FFO $ 1,229 $ (2,391 ) (1) Includes contract amortization, net in the amount of $2.9 million and $(2.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, which are included in Contract amortization, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations; also includes certain other amortization costs included in Direct operating costs and General and administrative on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses include start-up costs which primarily include salaries and personnel related expenses of incremental employees hired in advance to launch new investment strategy initiatives. Given the nature and scale of the related costs and activities, management does not view these as normal, recurring operating expenses, but rather as non-recurring investments to initially develop our new funds. Therefore, we believe it is useful and necessary for investors to understand our core operating performance in current and future periods by excluding the impact of these start-up costs as incurred. Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses also include placement fees, including internal sales commission.

The following table reconciles total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC:

For the three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: IPP Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,515 $ 17,291 IM Adjusted EBITDA (689 ) (1,160 ) Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,826 $ 16,131 Reconciliation: Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,826 $ 16,131 Unallocated corporate expenses (7,378 ) (6,896 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,448 $ 9,235 Less: Share-based compensation expense 3,469 4,806 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 493 Loss on asset disposition 13 — Impairment of long-lived assets, net and project termination costs 13,665 6,328 Depreciation, amortization and accretion(1) 18,804 23,235 Non-recurring professional services and legal fees 1,689 578 Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses(2) 2,596 393 Operating loss $ (25,788 ) $ (26,598 ) Interest expense, net (36,566 ) (4,250 ) Change in fair value of investments, net 990 (566 ) Income from sale-leaseback transfer of tax benefits 10,188 — Other expense, net 148 125 Loss before income taxes $ (51,028 ) $ (31,289 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 10,374 (3,064 ) Net loss $ (40,654 ) $ (34,353 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (25,068 ) (25,874 ) Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC $ (15,586 ) $ (8,479 ) (1) Includes contract amortization, net in the amount of $2.9 million and $(2.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, which are included in Contract amortization, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations; also includes certain other amortization costs included in Direct operating costs and General and administrative on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses include start-up costs which primarily include salaries and personnel related expenses of incremental employees hired in advance to launch new investment strategy initiatives. Given the nature and scale of the related costs and activities, management does not view these as normal, recurring operating expenses, but rather as non-recurring investments to initially develop our new funds. Therefore, we believe it is useful and necessary for investors to understand our core operating performance in current and future periods by excluding the impact of these start-up costs as incurred. Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses also include placement fees, including internal sales commission.

