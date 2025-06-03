Halcones Precious Metals Provides Update on Polaris Gold Project, Antofagasta Region Chile

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSX – V: HPM) (the “Company” or “Halcones”) is pleased to provide an update on progress at its Polaris Gold Project (the “Project” or “Polaris”). Halcones’ geologists continue field work at Polaris in preparation for the initial drill program at the Project. Recent work has been primarily focused on detailed structural and alteration mapping and fine tuning the geologic understanding of mineralization controls. This improved geological interpretation will guide the forthcoming drill program, which will be the first drilling by the Company at the Polaris Project.

Halcones’ focus has been on the Northwest section of the North Zone. The North Zone demonstrates a dense concentration of high-grade, outcropping gold samples over an area of at least 400 m by 250 m with many assays above 10 g/t gold (figure 1). The Company is planning an initial drill program of 8 holes to test the continuity of this vein and stockwork hosted mineralization at depth. Drilling will target near-surface mineralization with the holes planned to a depth of approximately 130m below surface. Follow-up drilling will be planned based on results.

Figure 1. Planned Drill Program North Zone





Ian Parkinson, CEO and Director of Halcones, states: “Our excitement towards the exploration potential of the Polaris project continues to grow. We have demonstrated extensive, exceptionally high-grade gold values at surface over a broad area in an area that has never been drilled. Gold is present in structures at surface including veins and stockwork, the planned drill program will test the continuity of this mineralization at depth.”

Figure 2. North Zone Assay Results





The Company interprets that Polaris holds potential for a large-scale bulk tonnage open-pittable deposit. Gold mineralization hosted in extensive stockworks within the wall rocks adjacent to and between the historically mined, mineralized veins is crucial evidence of the large-scale potential at Polaris. The stockwork mineralization is believed to have a similar genesis to the vein hosted mineralization previously exploited by artisanal miners but was never targeted because it is not visually obvious due to a general lack of associated sulfide minerals. The 17 known past producing small scale mines in the Project area exploited very high-grade veins with no focus on the rocks adjacent to the veins.

Polaris Project Highlights

5,778 ha property proximal to 17 past producing high grade mines that were focused on larger veins and structures dating back to the 1920-30s;

Despite a history of widespread mining there has been little modern-day exploration and no evidence of any exploration drilling;

Select outcrop chip samples include 29.04, 20.05, 13.08, 10.67, and 8.54 g/t Au, hosted primarily in stockwork (previously reported);

A total of 490 outcrop samples have been taken at Polaris. Results to date have demonstrated gold values of more than 1 g/t over a strike length of 3.9 km (figure 3). Much of Polaris remains unexplored and potential exists for additional targets to be identified; and

The Project is road accessible and at a modest elevation and is accessible 12 months of the year. Polaris is located near the town of Taltal, Chile.



Next Steps

Halcones management is presently negotiating access agreements with surface landowners to secure access for drilling. Once access is granted, minor prep work is required in advance of the start of the diamond drill program. The North and South zones are immediate priorities for drill testing. The Halcones technical team continues to explore Polaris with the aim of expanding the gold mineralization and prioritizing targets.

Figure 3 Polaris Sample Area





About The Sampling Process

Using a hammer and a rock chisel, a chip sample is carried out uniformly over at least 1 meter sections, ensuring complete collection and homogeneity in order to achieve proper representation of the sample. The sample is collected perpendicular to the dominant strike of the structures and the sample mass must be a minimum of 2 kg. In the event that the outcrop presents some mineralized structure, an independent sample will be taken only from the mineralized structure and an independent sample from the host rock on both sides of the structure. This process is designed to limit bias due to high grading sample collection.

All samples were bagged and sealed on site and delivered directly by the Project Geologist to ANDES ANALITYCAL ASSAY Laboratory in Copiapó, Chile. After sample preparation at ANDES ANALITYCAL ASSAY Laboratory in Copiapó, split pulp samples were shipped to ANDES ANALITYCAL ASSAY in Santiago, Chile for assaying gold by fire assay (AEF_AAS_1E42-FF), and for analyzing 34 other elements, including silver, by four acids (ICP_AES_AR34m1).

ANDES ANALITYCAL ASSAY is an independent laboratory certified with a global quality management system that meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017, includes its own internal quality control samples comprising certified reference materials, blanks, and pulp duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Gower, P.Geo., as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. As a consultant to Halcones, Mr. Gower is not considered independent.

About Halcones Precious Metals Corp.

Halcones is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in Chile. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Chen

Investor Relations

vincent.chen@halconespm.com

www.halconespreciousmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

A qualified person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has not done sufficient work on behalf of Halcones to classify any historical grades, production or results reported above as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical data should not be relied upon.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, regarding the prospectivity of the Project, the mineralization of the Project, the Company’s exploration program, the Company’s ability to explore and develop the Project and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Halcones, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Halcones has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Halcones does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a105f9f5-075d-4afb-aee1-99f80221e6e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d635e22d-85fb-4907-bbab-c12ec8760e36

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e35a7af-fc4b-46d5-a0c5-38b55c65865d