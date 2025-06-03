Xtract One Announces Updates on One Gateway Launch

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution company that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced that its new innovative security platform, Xtract One Gateway, is on track to start shipping on schedule, in July. Inventory is currently being built for at least five different customers, with an aggregate order value of approximately $6.7 million. The product has already been certified in the U.S. and Canada, with additional international markets anticipated to follow later this quarter. The Company has hosted numerous demonstrations and product trials with customers of all types – education, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution companies, etc.

“I’m pleased to say that market response to the demonstrations of Xtract One Gateway has been strong. Shipments are set to begin shortly, and demand continues to rise, as we work on additional contracts following customer engagement,” stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One. “We’ve shown our unique threat detection capabilities to dozens of companies and are excited to see this product put to use in the very near future, in multiple applications and markets. After experiencing Xtract One Gateway, potential clients are thrilled at the way we can improve overall efficiency and safety by accurately, and quickly, alerting staff to dangerous items instead of just anything made of metal. The future of threat detection starts now.”

Xtract One Gateway is designed specifically for scanning individuals and their belongings, allowing seamless passage through checkpoints and eliminating the need for separate bag searches, thereby reducing screening times dramatically. The system unobtrusively scans individuals, their pockets, their bags and backpacks for potential mass casualty weapons while distinguishing harmless personal items like laptops, tablets, three-ring binders, notebooks, eyeglass cases, keys, and phones, streamlining access into and out of facilities without disrupting the flow of movement.

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

