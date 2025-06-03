Blink, WirelessCar, and ChargeHub Collaborate to Launch ‘Seamless Charging’ Pilot Program Across North America

Transformative Initiative is Designed to Simplify EV Charging Across the United States and Canada

[Bowie, Md.,], June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (“Blink”), a leading owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced a collaboration with WirelessCar Sweden AB (“WirelessCar”), a global leader in connected vehicle services, and ChargeHub, North America’s leading EV roaming hub, to launch an innovative ‘Seamless Charging’ pilot program in the United States and Canada. This ground-breaking initiative is designed to redefine the EV charging experience, making it faster, easier, and more accessible for drivers.

For those without easy access to EV charging infrastructure, using an EV may seem complicated. The many apps, tags and cards designed to simplify the process may actually deter new users, especially if they make charging less convenient than refuelling an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.

The ‘Seamless Charging’ initiative eliminates common barriers to EV charging through a simple, single-app signup. By leveraging an advanced connected services feature, EV drivers can plug into Blink chargers without needing to log into multiple apps or manage various accounts. After a one-time registration with the ChargeHub app and activation of Seamless Charging, drivers will simply plug in at any Blink Charging Station, and walk away.

Powered by connected vehicle data and real time events, Seamless Charging is a WirelessCar innovation that streamlines public charging, particularly for drivers without access to home charging. The solution utilizes information shared by both the vehicle and charging provider. When the EV is plugged in, the driver is notified that charging has started—automatically and without cards, apps, or additional steps. The result is a radically more convenient EV charging experience, powered by connectivity.

"We’re thrilled to collaborate with WirelessCar and ChargeHub to bring the innovative 'Seamless Charging’ pilot concept to North America,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO of Blink. “This project is about improving accessibility and convenience for EV drivers, ensuring a smooth transition to electric mobility.”

Niklas Florén, CEO of WirelessCar, added, “At WirelessCar, we’re committed to making the connected vehicle experience effortless and intuitive. Seamless Charging is a powerful example of how we turn vehicle data into everyday convenience—by removing friction from public EV charging. We’re proud to collaborate with Blink and ChargeHub to bring this innovation to EV drivers across North America.”

Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub added "Our mission at ChargeHub is to help drivers find and seamlessly pay at charging stations. We connect every part of the EV ecosystem to make this a reality. We're excited to collaborate with WirelessCar and Blink on the innovative 'Seamless Charging’ pilot concept in North America."

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

About WirelessCar:



WirelessCar is one of the world’s leading innovators of connected vehicle services. It accelerates service creation and turns vehicle data into business value for consumers, mobility providers, vehicle makers, and society. Founded in 1999, WirelessCar has continuously built upon its heritage and grown its expertise within the automotive industry. Today, it is a highly recognized and award-winning company, connecting more than fifteen million vehicles in over 100 countries.

Over the last twenty-five years, WirelessCar has worked with some of the largest automakers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Cars, BMW, Chrysler, Nissan, Subaru, Volkswagen Group and Volvo Group to offer services across the entire spectrum of connectivity, journey intelligence, safety and security, and EV. Headquartered in Sweden, with offices in the U.S., China, Germany and Japan, WirelessCar works with OEMs to leverage the full value of connected services to empower future mobility. For more information, please visit www.wirelesscar.com

About ChargeHub:

ChargeHub is renowned for Passport Hub, the leading EV roaming platform in North America, trusted by e-mobility service providers (eMSPs) and charge point operators (CPOs) for over 230 live roaming connections. Its turnkey solution simplifies integrations, streamlines operations, and enables large-scale EV roaming for drivers. Passport Hub also supports secure, automated Plug & Charge transactions, offering the most seamless, end-to-end charging experience. Additionally, ChargeHub operates North America’s largest network-independent, community-driven EV charging app, used by over 1 million drivers annually. For more information, please visit https://chargehub.com/

