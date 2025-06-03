Gabelli Funds to Host 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 5, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing, Media & Telecom Regulatory, and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. The symposium will also be available via webcast. Due to popular demand and available capacity, those interested should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register for virtual access.

    
8:20 AMWelcome & Introduction2:15Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ: LION)*
 Gabelli Funds Team Michael Burns – Vice Chairman
Jimmy Barge – CFO
8:30The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP)2:45Sinclair Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)*
 Jason Combs – CFO
Carolyn Micheli – Chief IR Officer		 Christopher Ripley – President & CEO
9:00TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Panel3:15Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI)
 Steve Lanzano – President & CEO Brandon Bukstel – IR
Charles Scherr – Head of Corp. Dev.
9:30Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI A/B, NYSE: RCI)*  
 Tony Staffieri – President & CEO 1x1 Meetings Only (must be scheduled by May 29)
10:00Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX)
 Rob McDowell – Partner, Cooley LLP & Former FCC Commissioner Nicholas Seibert – SVP of Corporate Dev. & IR
10:45Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST)* Gray Media (NYSE: GTN/'A)
 Michael Biard – President & COO
Lee Ann Gliha – CFO		 Jeffery Gignac – EVP & CFO
Kevin C. Latek – EVP, Chief Legal & Product Officer
11:15Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV)
 Colin Reed – Executive Chairman
Patrick Moore – CEO Opry Entertainment Group		 Amy Yong – Head of IR
Michael Finnan – IR Associate
12:00 PMSports Investing Panel: Ways to Play Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS/E, SPHR)
 Sal Galatioto – Galatioto Sports Partners
K. Don Cornwell – Co-Founder & CEO, Dynasty Equity
Jason Wright – Managing Partner & Head of Investments, Project Level		 Ari Danes – SVP IR, Financial Comms. & Treasury
12:45TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD)
 Julie Heskett – President & CEO Jim Bombassei – IR
1:15Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) TKO Group (NYSE: TKO)
 Golnar Khosrowshahi – CEO & Founder
Jim Heindlmeyer – CFO		 Seth Zaslow – SVP & Head of IR
1:45Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BATRA/K)  
 Derek Schiller – President & CEO, Atlanta Braves  
    

*Indicates Virtual Attendance

The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, June 5, 2025

