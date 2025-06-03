Gabelli Funds to Host 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 5, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing, Media & Telecom Regulatory, and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. The symposium will also be available via webcast. Due to popular demand and available capacity, those interested should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register for virtual access.
|8:20 AM
|Welcome & Introduction
|2:15
|Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ: LION)*
|Gabelli Funds Team
|Michael Burns – Vice Chairman
Jimmy Barge – CFO
|8:30
|The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP)
|2:45
|Sinclair Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)*
|Jason Combs – CFO
Carolyn Micheli – Chief IR Officer
|Christopher Ripley – President & CEO
|9:00
|TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Panel
|3:15
|Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI)
|Steve Lanzano – President & CEO
|Brandon Bukstel – IR
Charles Scherr – Head of Corp. Dev.
|9:30
|Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI A/B, NYSE: RCI)*
|Tony Staffieri – President & CEO
|1x1 Meetings Only (must be scheduled by May 29)
|10:00
|Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session
|AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX)
|Rob McDowell – Partner, Cooley LLP & Former FCC Commissioner
|Nicholas Seibert – SVP of Corporate Dev. & IR
|10:45
|Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST)*
|Gray Media (NYSE: GTN/'A)
|Michael Biard – President & COO
Lee Ann Gliha – CFO
|Jeffery Gignac – EVP & CFO
Kevin C. Latek – EVP, Chief Legal & Product Officer
|11:15
|Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP)
|Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV)
|Colin Reed – Executive Chairman
Patrick Moore – CEO Opry Entertainment Group
|Amy Yong – Head of IR
Michael Finnan – IR Associate
|12:00 PM
|Sports Investing Panel: Ways to Play
|Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS/E, SPHR)
|Sal Galatioto – Galatioto Sports Partners
K. Don Cornwell – Co-Founder & CEO, Dynasty Equity
Jason Wright – Managing Partner & Head of Investments, Project Level
|Ari Danes – SVP IR, Financial Comms. & Treasury
|12:45
|TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)
|Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD)
|Julie Heskett – President & CEO
|Jim Bombassei – IR
|1:15
|Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR)
|TKO Group (NYSE: TKO)
|Golnar Khosrowshahi – CEO & Founder
Jim Heindlmeyer – CFO
|Seth Zaslow – SVP & Head of IR
|1:45
|Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BATRA/K)
|Derek Schiller – President & CEO, Atlanta Braves
*Indicates Virtual Attendance
The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Registration: CLICK HERE
Contact
General Inquiries
Isabella DeLuca
Client Relations
P: 914-921-5101
E : ideluca@gabelli.com
Sadie Keating
Marketing Associate
P: 914-921-5107
E : skeating@gabelli.com
Portfolio Management / Research Team
Christopher Marangi
Co-CIO, Value
P: 914-921-5219
E: cmarangi@gabelli.com
Hanna Howard
Analyst
P: 914-921-5015
E: hhoward@gabelli.com
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.