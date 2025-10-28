Gabelli Funds to Host 49th Annual Automotive Symposium at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 49th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 3rd and 4th, 2025 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that allows investors to understand the ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry. Discussions will cover a variety of topics, including the potential effect of tariffs, vehicle affordability, car complexity and the shift to autonomous vehicles, aftermarket resilience, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a “cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand “What’s Next?” for the automotive space.

Presenting Companies

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) O'Reilly Automotive Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) PHINIA, Inc. (NYSE: PHIN) Experian Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHB) Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT) LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ)

The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

Monday, November 3rd and Tuesday, November 4th

Research Team

Brian Sponheimer

Portfolio Manager

P: 914-921-8336

E: bsponheimer@gabelli.com Carolina Jolly

Research Analyst

P: 914-921-7762

E: cjolly@gabelli.com Eddie Nakamura

Research Analyst

P: 914-921-7784

E: enakamura@gabelli.com





Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Miles McQuillen

Private Wealth Management

(914) 921-5112



