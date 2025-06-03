Salad House Turns Intuition Into Data-Backed Growth With Bikky

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bikky , a customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, announced its partnership with Salad House, a fast-casual health-focused franchise known for its fresh chopped salads, sandwiches and wraps, made to order proteins and its Create-Your-Own salad option.

While Salad House was officially founded in 2011, it was generations in the making. Founder, Joey Cioffi grew up working in the family deli in Springfield, NJ learning everything from washing dishes to fulfilling catering orders. After noticing a lack of fast-casual salad options in his suburban hometown, Joey launched the first Salad House in 2011. With 20 locations currently open and 10 in development currently, Joey continues to fulfill his own American Dream just as his father did when he immigrated from Italy.

Having proven the success of approachable healthy eating throughout the Northeast, Salad House has ambitious plans to spread the movement beyond their core region. The brand’s CMO, Rev Ciancio, was familiar with Bikky and knew that robust guest data was key to aligning with the customer journey and finding success in any market.

“Bikky gave us a 365-degree view of customer purchase behavior. In our first hour using the platform, we had insights we’d never seen as a brand,” says Ciancio. “Now we can turn our intuition into data-backed strategies that make the business better.”

Almost immediately Salad House identified a major retention driver hiding in plain sight: their chicken pastina soup. By comparing the orders of first-time diners and the brand’s highest-frequency guests, Bikky revealed that chicken pastina soup was a top pick for the brand’s most loyal guests.

“We’ve always known our Chicken Pastina Soup is special. It’s my mother’s recipe, so it’s like getting an Italian Nonna Hug when you have it. But now we have the data to back it up.” The team quickly launched a free soup promotion to introduce more guests to chicken pastina, and saw an immediate, measurable impact on sales.

Bikky’s insights also proved the team’s hunch about guest frequency. They analyzed average time between guests’ first and second visits, and discovered one location had a 27-day onboarding average—nearly half the brand’s system-wide average. “With this level of data, we can look at what’s happening at successful stores and replicate that elsewhere,” adds Cioffi.

Partnering with Bikky yielded some surprises as well, like loyalty becoming a cornerstone of the brand’s growth strategy. Salad house compared first-time guests in and out of their loyalty program, and found a stunning $214 difference in annual guest value. “If you're not in loyalty, you’re worth $36. If you are, you’re worth $250,” says Ciancio. “Now, when a franchisee asks for help, I start by checking how many guests they got into loyalty last month. That’s clearly the driver.”

Looking ahead, Salad House has its eyes on adding four to five locations in 2025, giving guests more of what they want, and refining the guest experience at every level. The brand is also using Bikky to grow its catering business—one of their most under-the-radar strengths and an important contributor to frequency.

“Bikky helps us feel confident about expanding outside of our region. We have the footprint, we have the structure, we have a strong team, and now we have the data,” said Cioffi. “We’re excited for this to be a very, very big year for us.”

"Salad House is using data to uncover opportunities hiding in plain sight," says Abhinav Kapur, CEO of Bikky. "In this tough operating environment, there’s opportunity for brands like Salad House to gain share by better knowing their guests - and using that data to turn intuition into action. We’re proud to help Joey and his team scale Salad House into a regional powerhouse for healthy, accessible eating."

The fastest-growing, most innovative restaurants in today’s competitive market look to Bikky for insight into how their decisions impact key metrics like frequency and traffic. Salad House joins a growing roster of brands, including Robeks, Playa Bowls, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, who rely on the groundbreaking guest data and analytics platform.



About Salad House

Salad House is a fast-casual health-conscious franchise focused on fueling America and rocking the marketplace with a new approach to fresh food dining. Founded in 2011 in New Jersey, the quickly growing franchise is set to expand throughout the East Coast, with an insatiable commitment to high quality salad creations, sandwiches, wraps, grain bowls, smoothies and more. To learn more about Salad House and its franchise opportunity, visit www.thesaladhouse.com or www.saladhousefranchising.com.

About Bikky

Bikky is a customer data platform exclusively for multi-unit restaurant brands.

With Bikky, brands like Dave's Hot Chicken, Bojangles, and Playa Bowls clearly understand how their marketing, menu, and operations impact guest traffic and frequency. By connecting with your entire tech stack—from POS to loyalty—Bikky delivers insight on up to 90% of your guest base, empowering you to make informed, fast decisions that drive incremental sales.

Bikky is based in New York City and has raised nearly $15 million in funding to date.

Contact:

Abhinav Kapur, Founder & CEO, Bikky

Abhinav@bikky.com