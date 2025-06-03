Lifetime Brands Announces Participation in the Virtual Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT) (“Lifetime” or the “Company”), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today announced its participation in the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference, which will be held virtually on June 9-11, 2025.

Lifetime Brand’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker are scheduled to host a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 1:30pm ET. A link to the webcast can be accessed here or through the investor section for the Company’s website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/.

Additionally, management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting with Lifetime’s management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or reach out to investor relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us.

More information and registration for the conference can be found here.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

