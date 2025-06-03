Zscaler Launches New Solutions to Strengthen and Extend Zero Trust Everywhere

LAS VEGAS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Live Las Vegas — Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced a new suite of solutions that enable customers to quickly adopt Zero Trust Everywhere. These innovations extend the reach of true Zero Trust and enable businesses to modernize and scale securely by providing end-to-end segmentation between and inside branches and enhance security across multi-cloud environments.

Organizations are increasingly distributed, rapidly adopting IoT, OT, and multi-cloud architectures and grappling with increasing digital complexity. Zscaler has unveiled innovative updates to the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform, empowering businesses to extend Zero Trust Everywhere—across users, applications, devices, clouds, and branch locations. These enhancements make an organization’s branches and clouds invisible to bad actors, and eliminate the lateral movement of threats like ransomware within the organization’s network.

With its expanded capabilities to strengthen Zero Trust Everywhere, Zscaler is advancing its cybersecurity postures, simplifying security network infrastructure, and making it easier for businesses to scale securely in today’s rapidly changing threat landscape.

The following Zero Trust solutions—highlighted at Zenith Live 2025—are now generally available or accessible for select use cases by Zscaler customers.

Unified Appliance for Zero Trust Branch : Zscaler’s Zero Trust Branch redefines enterprise security and networking with a unified appliance that secures communications between branches, campuses, and factories, and segments OT and IoT devices within them including legacy OT, with no downtime. The solution also provides newly introduced disposable jumpboxes that enables contractors secure, time-bound access to critical systems. By eliminating the need for firewalls, legacy NAC, cumbersome VLAN configurations and VDI for remote access, organizations can stop lateral threat movement with unparalleled efficacy. This approach not only elevates security, but also dramatically reduces complexity and costs, empowering businesses to modernize and scale faster without compromise. Unified Appliance for Zero Trust Branch is generally available.

This cloud-native service on AWS enables organizations to secure communications from workload to the internet, and East-West traffic between workloads and VPCs/VNETs, in under 10 minutes without deploying agents or VMs with a Zscaler managed offering. This strengthens security in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, allowing organizations to reduce the attack surface associated with firewalls, and eliminate complexity and secure workload communications. Zero Trust Gateway is generally available. Zscaler Microsegmentation for Cloud Workloads: Zscaler further extends AI-driven segmentation to cloud workloads with newly introduced host-based Microsegmentation service that provides granular host and process level segmentation policies using its AI- powered Segmentation engine for Workloads in public clouds such as AWS and Azure as well as on-premise Data Center based workloads that run on bare metal. Zscaler Workload agent provides process and workload level metrics, traffic flows as well device context, that protects crown jewels against lateral threats and compromise. Zscaler Microsegmentation is generally available.

Zero Trust Exchange for B2B: The introduction of B2B Exchange revolutionizes secure collaboration by providing a cutting-edge app-sharing platform for partner organizations, eliminating the need for outdated technologies like MPLS circuits or VPNs that come with complexity and the risk of oversharing. This solution accelerates seamless, secure connections between enterprises, empowering organizations to drive faster, more efficient mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships while safeguarding sensitive data. Zero Trust Exchange for B2B is available for select use cases, with extended capabilities coming soon.

"Zscaler's latest innovations for the Zero Trust Exchange truly extends Zero Trust Everywhere beyond users and redefines the enterprise security and networking by seamlessly unifying operations, strengthening threat defenses, and enabling secure connectivity across users, devices, applications, branches, and clouds with better visibility and experience—no matter how complex or distributed the environment,” said Dhawal Sharma, EVP Product Strategy, Zscaler. “With this expanded Zero Trust Everywhere approach, organizations can accelerate security modernization, mitigate risks, and protect data everywhere business happens."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to new innovations Zscaler is developing. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to Zscaler and its customers. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings and (ii) uncertainty as to whether future sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 29, 2025, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.