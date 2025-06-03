Syncfusion® Launches Canadian Data Center for BoldSign®

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc. ®, the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced the launch of a data center in Toronto, Canada, for BoldSign®, the company’s eSignature solution. This expansion lets Canadian organizations using BoldSign comply with local privacy laws and regulatory standards while also enhancing platform performance.

“Canadian organizations need trusted tools that support compliance and deliver speed,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “The investment in a new data center reflects our commitment to delivering a secure, high-performance, affordable eSignature solution to our growing Canadian customer base.”

Hosting data in Canada aligns with data residency laws and provides faster, more reliable signing experiences. The Toronto data center is certified compliant with SOC 2® standards. It minimizes cross-border data exposure, while Canadian jurisdiction offers added legal clarity and protection.

The BoldSign platform delivers fast, secure, and scalable eSignature functionality with modern APIs, automated workflows, and audit-ready compliance. With data centers in the U.S., the European Union, and now Canada, as well as qualified electronic signature (QES) certification for EU customers, BoldSign is purpose-built to meet the performance and regulatory needs of global organizations.

To learn more about compliance and security features in BoldSign and its affordable, transparent pricing, visit https://boldsign.com.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion, Inc.® delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com