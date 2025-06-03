Prizeout unveils CashBack+ Pay: a new way for credit union members to pay and earn cashback

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout, the leader in advertising and financial technology, is announcing CashBack+ Pay, the latest addition to its CashBack+ platform. Designed to give credit union debit card users instant cashback, Pay empowers members to earn more at checkout, helping credit unions offer real, meaningful rewards and leveling the playing field in a way the industry has never seen.

“The early data is astounding. Pay is not only changing how people spend, it's transforming decades-old spending behavior,” said David Metz, Founder and CEO of Prizeout. “Credit union debit card users traditionally had no way to earn meaningful rewards. Now, we're seeing 10% of debit spending from Pay users happening through Pay, powered by digital gift cards that bypass traditional payment rails entirely. In today’s tough economic climate, that kind of impact makes a real difference.”

The first group of credit unions now live with CashBack+ Pay includes Interra Credit Union, Michigan State Federal Credit Union, United Financial Credit Union, Golden 1 Credit Union and People Driven Credit Union. Many more credit unions are slated to roll out in the coming months.

“This is true disruption in the payments space and a massive win for the credit union industry,” said Jon Jeffreys, President of Callahan & Associates. “Prizeout has delivered what debit card users have wanted for decades, and they did it hand-in-hand with credit unions. CashBack+ wasn’t just built for credit unions - it was built by them through the Prizeout Partners CUSO, leveraging Prizeout’s thoughtful, institution-first approach to technology. It’s changing how consumers spend, shifting decades-old habits, and pushing digital gift cards to the forefront as a new way to pay. That’s a fundamental transformation, and it’s working.”

How Pay works for credit union debit card users : Pay seamlessly integrates with the members’ shopping experience, both online and in-store, offering instant cashback from national and local retailers. Upon downloading the CashBack+ Pay app, members will connect to their credit union. Once linked, they can shop online or in store directly from their credit union bank account. Members can also download a desktop browser extension by downloading and connecting their credit union account to the Chrome browser which will automatically pop with a cashback offer at participating merchants.

“CashBack+Pay reinforces MSUFCU’s commitment to creating meaningful, value-driven experiences for our members. Within just 11 days of launch, we saw a 16% increase in usage and overwhelmingly positive feedback, especially around ease of use and convenience,” said April Clobes, CEO of MSU Federal Credit Union. “Our collaboration with Prizeout has been essential in delivering a product that meets members where they are. CashBack+Pay is a differentiator in checking products in the market, combining tangible rewards with a seamless digital experience.”

Available for download on the App Store for iOS and as a desktop browser from the Chrome web store, CashBack+ Pay allows users to purchase digital gift cards for the exact amount of their checkout total right at the point of purchase. This simplifies and expedites the cashback process by eliminating extra steps, enabling members to get digital gift cards instantly without having to plan ahead.

