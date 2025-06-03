Pacific AI Joins Forces with the Coalition of Health AI as Newest Partner in Assurance Provider Certification Process

LEWES, Del., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific AI, the AI governance company, today announced its operational deployment certification intent under the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI)’s assurance service provider certification process, setting a precedent for how AI models can be responsibly governed. This designation recognizes the company’s commitment to supporting the safe, effective, and responsible deployment of AI technologies in healthcare.

Assurance Services are designed to accelerate the adoption of AI models in healthcare by providing tools and frameworks that ensure compliance with industry best practices. CHAI has developed a rigorous certification framework grounded in consensus-driven standards that emphasize transparency, trustworthiness, and accountability in AI applications.

Pacific AI will work with CHAI to establish a governance framework and serve as a CHAI Certified Assurance Service Provider as that framework is finalized later this year. Once certified, Pacific AI will provide:

AI Governance Policies that conform to CHAI guidelines and reflect current laws, regulations, and industry standards. These policies are regularly reviewed and updated to keep pace with the rapidly evolving regulatory environment of healthcare AI.



AI Governance Tools and Software that streamline adherence to AI governance requirements and enable healthcare organizations to accelerate the responsible adoption of AI technologies.

Assurance Service Providers play a vital role in establishing trust by offering transparency into how AI models perform in real-world environments. While these services are not part of any formal government regulatory process, they are crucial in filling critical gaps in the AI evaluation pipeline. This helps users and beneficiaries better understand the reliability and context-specific performance of AI solutions.

“As we advance our mission to enable responsible, trustworthy AI, this is one of the first of many collaborations where CHAI-certified service providers and health institutions will work together to ensure AI serves all patients,” said Dr. Brian Anderson, CEO of CHAI. “We’re proud to see Pacific AI lead the way in streamlining product evaluation and facilitating simpler comparisons during health AI procurement for both health systems and solution providers.”

“Working with CHAI to develop governance and eventually formal certification demonstrates alignment in our shared mission of advancing the responsible deployment and oversight of AI in healthcare,” said David Talby, CEO of Pacific AI. “We’re proud to be part of the trusted ecosystem helping to ensure AI delivers on its promise responsibly.”

Pacific AI meets the highest standards for ethical and secure AI validation and is committed to working with CHAI on this governance framework, which includes provisions for privacy, security, data quality, intellectual property protection, conflict of interest management, and conformance with established CHAI standards, such as the CHAI model card.

About Pacific AI

Pacific AI is dedicated to helping organizations deliver AI systems that comply with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape in the USA. Whatever your starting point, Pacific AI can help you reach the next level of AI governance, implement tools and controls for compliance, or audit and certify what you’ve already built. To learn more, visit: https://www.pacific.ai.

About CHAI

The CHAI (Coalition for Health AI) mission is to be the trusted source of guidelines for Responsible AI in Health. It aims to ensure high-quality care, foster trust among users, and meet the growing healthcare needs. As a coalition bringing together leaders and experts representing health systems, startups, government and patient advocates, CHAI has established working groups focusing on privacy and security, fairness, transparency, usefulness, and safety of AI algorithms.

