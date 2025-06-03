Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI Awarded Patent for Real-Time Driver Drowsiness Detection — Crosses 1.8 Billion Kilometers of Real-World AI Driving Data

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, today announced that its DrivebuddyAI platform has been granted a patent in India for its Real-Time Driver Drowsiness Detection Algorithm.

DrivebuddyAI’s patented system leverages AI and computer vision to monitor over 92 real-time eye and facial cues, enabling early detection of driver fatigue and triggering instant alerts—helping prevent accidents before they occur. The newly granted patent strengthens Roadzen’s expanding global IP portfolio, with additional filings underway in the U.S. and Europe.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), crashes involving at least one distracted driver accounted for 29% of all motor vehicle crashes and costs. This underscores the urgent need for real-time safety technologies like DrivebuddyAI, which directly target distraction and fatigue—the two leading contributors to road incidents globally.

This breakthrough capability is also core to compliance with India’s upcoming draft road safety regulation for commercial vehicles, that is expected to be adopted by April 1, 2026. The regulation will require Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning Systems (DDAWS) or AIS 184 in all new commercial vehicles produced — impacting over 1 million units annually. DrivebuddyAI remains the first and only platform validated under the AIS-184 standard by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), positioning Roadzen as the frontrunner in this transformational regulatory and market opportunity.

DrivebuddyAI Recent Milestones

Data Scale : Surpassed 1.8 billion kilometers of real-world driving—up 80% in less than six months since reaching the 1-billion-kilometer milestone.

: Surpassed of real-world driving—up 80% in less than six months since reaching the 1-billion-kilometer milestone. Fleet Impact : Delivered a 72% reduction in on-road accidents across commercial deployments.

: Delivered a across commercial deployments. Regulatory Readiness : Fully compliant and deployment-ready ahead of India’s new commercial vehicle safety regulation.

: Fully compliant and deployment-ready ahead of India’s new commercial vehicle safety regulation. CARD Patent : Secured a patent for the Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers (CARD), enabling AI-based driver risk profiling.

: Secured a patent for the Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers (CARD), enabling AI-based driver risk profiling. Industry Recognition: Honored at the Bosch Excellence Awards in Mobility (BEAM) during the MPS Summit 2025, with DrivebuddyAI recognized as a standout partner furthering the vision of #MobilityWithoutSideEffects.





“DrivebuddyAI is fast becoming the standard for safety and compliance in fleet operations,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. “With India’s new commercial safety regulation, our first-mover advantage, patented AI, and real-world performance place us in a category of one. Fleet operators are not just adopting DrivebuddyAI for compliance—they’re seeing tangible ROI through reduced accidents, increased uptime, and lower insurance costs.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 320 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

