Bitget Wallet and Hyperion DEX Launch $40,000 Trading Event on Aptos





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, and Hyperion, a decentralized exchange natively built on the Aptos blockchain, have launched a $40,000 onchain trading event to encourage broader participation in the Aptos ecosystem. Running from June 3 to June 13, the event invites users to explore Hyperion's trading interface while engaging with new decentralized infrastructure.

As the leading DEX in the Aptos ecosystem, Hyperion is building the unified liquidity and trading layer of Aptos - a high-performance platform that combines swap aggregation, market-making, and vault strategies into one seamless on-chain experience.

Bitget Wallet users can directly access Hyperion through seamless multi-chain connectivity, simplifying how users interact with Aptos-based dApps. As part of its broader vision to make crypto accessible for everyone, Bitget Wallet continues to support emerging ecosystems and user-friendly Web3 experiences.

"As more users explore onchain trading, it's important to provide secure and intuitive tools that connect them to high-performance protocols," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "We see growing interest in Aptos and are committed to supporting the next generation of decentralized infrastructure."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, dApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

