PharmAla Completes Shipment of LaNeo™ MDMA to Yale University, Provides Investor Update

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (“PharmAla” or the “Company”) (CSE: MDMA) (OTC:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of novel MDXX class molecules (including its LaNeo™ MDMA), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed an international shipment of LaNeo™ MDMA to Yale University.

“We’re very pleased to have delivered this shipment to Yale, achieved despite significant cross-border friction. We are continuing to obtain permits to export to US, with more to come,” said Nick Kadysh, Founding CEO, PharmAla Biotech. “Following our news from March of our successful delivery of LaNeo™ MDMA for a trial at the University of Washington, this is the second new pilot study with a novel indication for MDMA enabled by PharmAla: first Narcistic Personality, and now Borderline Personality Disorder. Ultimately, this work is not only important for advancing science, but for potentially opening new markets for PharmAla’s products.”

The shipment will be used for an open-label trial which will investigate the effects of a dose of MDMA on social cognition in adults with Borderline Personality Disorder.

“We are grateful to the PharmAla Team for their hard work in making this delivery happen,” said Dr. Sarah Fineberg, Principal Investigator for the trial. “We’re thrilled to begin our trial, and look forward to future developments.”

Authorization to MAPS to post PharmAla Investigator’s Brochure

PharmAla has granted the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) authorization to post the PharmAla LaNeo MDMA Investigator’s Brochure (IB) publicly on the MAPS website. Access to the PharmAla Investigator’s Brochure has thus far been solely reserved for researchers working with PharmAla Biotech.

“Pharmala's willingness to post its Investigators Brochure summarizing the scientific research on the risks and benefits of MDMA on the MAPS website is a major contribution to researchers all over the world considering whether to study MDMA,” said Rick Doblin, Founder of MAPS. “Pharmala being open to providing researchers both GMP MDMA, and knowledge about MDMA research in its Investigator's Brochure, is a model for the industry.”

PharmAla hopes that greater access to the PharmAla IB will encourage continued adoption of PharmAla’s LaNeo™ MDMA for clinical trial and patient use. The PharmAla IB remains the sole copyrighted work of PharmAla Biotech, all rights reserved.

Issuance of Options

PharmAla has issued options to the following Board Members and Officers. The options are issued subject to a vesting period, such that every 3 months 25% of the allotment will be vested, such that the options shall be fully vested on the 12 month anniversary of the date of grant, which is May 29th. The options have a fixed exercise price per share of $0.105 (subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Plan and/or stock option agreement). All vested but unexercised options shall expire and cease to be of effect on May 29, 2030.

Name of Optionee Position Number of Options Jodi Butts Director 100,000 Kevin Roy Director 100,000 Fraser Macdonald Director 100,000 Perry Tsergas Director 100,000 Harriet De Wit Director 100,000 Abdelmalik Slassi Director 100,000 Will Avery Chief Financial Officer 100,000 Shane Morris Chief Operating Officer 100,000 Ali Taghva Chief Commercial Officer 100,000 Harpreet Kuar Employee 100,000 Nicholas Kadysh Chief Executive Officer 500,000 Total 1,500,000



PharmAla to appear at the Canadian Security Exchange’s Summit on Responsible Investment

PharmAla’s CEO, Nicholas Kadysh, will appear at the CSE’s Summit on Responsible Investing in Kelowna, BC, this Thursday, June 5, 2025.

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla’s research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a “regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

