Devolutions Recognized for Unmatched User Satisfaction in Info-Tech’s Privileged Access Management Emotional Footprint Report

MONTREAL, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devolutions, a global leader in secure software solutions, has been named a 2025 Champion in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) Emotional Footprint report by Info-Tech Research Group. This prestigious designation is based entirely on user feedback collected through SoftwareReviews, the firm’s peer-driven insights platform.

Info-Tech’s Emotional Footprint report quantifies the end-user experience and value provided by a specific product and the relationship end users have with the provider. The result is a Net Emotional Footprint score that represents the overall user sentiment – a powerful indicator of user feeling toward the provider and the product. Devolutions achieved a perfect Net Emotional Footprint score of +100, one of only a few vendors in the report to receive 100% positive feedback with zero negative sentiment.

"Devolutions presents a compelling alternative within the PAM market,” said Carlos Rivera, principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. “Their dedication to security, robust integrations, and user-centric approach offers a strong foundation for their growth potential. As the PAM landscape continues to evolve, Devolutions' commitment to innovation and customer focus positions them well to become a key player in securing privileged access."

Devolutions PAM for SMBs

Devolutions PAM is purpose-built for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking enterprise-grade privileged access protection without unnecessary complexity or cost. It offers a complete set of features including password vaulting, session recording, role-based access control, and secure remote access – all designed for rapid deployment and ease of use. With native integration into the Devolutions ecosystem, the solution helps IT professionals seamlessly manage, monitor, and secure access to sensitive systems while meeting compliance mandates.

A Fast-Growing, Critical Market

As cyber threats targeting identities and credentials continue to rise, PAM has become a cornerstone of modern security strategies. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global PAM market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 7.7 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. The rapid adoption is driven by hybrid infrastructure models, increasing regulatory compliance requirements, and the expanding attack surface associated with remote work and third-party access.

Info-Tech’s 2025 report analyzed 327 verified end-user reviews across 15 PAM vendors. Devolutions PAM was evaluated alongside industry giants such as CyberArk, Microsoft Entra ID, and AWS Secrets Manager – and emerged as one of the top-rated solutions in both emotional connection and functional performance.

Trusted by Users, Proven by Data

Other standout findings from the report include:

100% of users agreed Devolutions enables productivity and innovation, and includes product enhancements without additional cost.

The company was ranked #1 in emotional sentiment in categories such as "caring," "respectful," "transparent," and "fair negotiation."

100% of customers plan to renew with Devolutions and 100% also say that Devolutions is critical to their success.

Devolutions is recognized as having one of the highest Value Index ratings, showing it delivers exceptional customer experience relative to its price.





“This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to empowering organizations with secure, high-performing tools – while delivering a customer experience that goes beyond expectations,” said David Hervieux, CEO of Devolutions.

Devolutions will be at Info-Tech Live 2025, taking place June 10-12 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, to showcase how its solutions help organizations simplify access management, strengthen privileged account security, and enable secure digital transformation. For more information about Devolutions and their solutions, please visit devolutions.net.

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 1,000,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, X and Instagram, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f30c13-0d49-4a59-ad06-1131f289473d