Crypto Exchange BexBack Offers 100x Leverage, No KYC, and Up to 10 BTC Bonus for New Users





SINGAPORE, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BexBack , a rising star in the crypto derivatives industry, today announced the official launch of its global crypto futures trading platform. The exchange offers up to 100x leverage , a 100% deposit bonus , and no KYC requirement, giving users around the world unprecedented access to fast, private, and flexible crypto trading.

What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

Simply put, 100x leverage allows you to open larger trading positions with less capital. For example:

Suppose the Bitcoin price is $100,000 that day, and you open a long contract with 1 BTC. After using 100x leverage, the transaction amount is equivalent to 100 BTC.

One day later, if the price rises to $105,000, your profit will be (105,000 - 100,000) * 100 BTC / 100,000 = 5 BTC, a yield of up to 500%.

With BexBack's deposit bonus





BexBack offers a 100% deposit bonus . If the initial investment is 2 BTC, the profit will increase to 10 BTC, and the return on investment will double to 1000%.

Note: Although leveraged trading can magnify profits, you also need to be wary of liquidation risks.

How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?

The deposit bonus from BexBack cannot be directly withdrawn but can be used to open larger positions and increase potential profits. Additionally, during significant market fluctuations, the bonus can serve as extra margin, effectively reducing the risk of liquidation.

Built for traders of all levels, BexBack supports over 50 major crypto contracts, including BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA. With zero spreads, no slippage, and lightning-fast execution, it delivers an institutional-grade trading experience optimized for speed and precision.

“Our mission is to empower traders — without the limitations imposed by traditional platforms,” said David, Operations Director at BexBack. “From high leverage to fast onboarding, we remove the friction and put powerful tools in the hands of every user.”

Double Bonus for New Users

New users who deposit at least 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT are eligible for a 100% deposit bonus. After completing their first trade (open and close a position), users can request the $50 welcome trading bonus by emailing support@bexback.com . Once verified, the bonus will be credited to their USDT-M futures account within 24 hours.

This $50 bonus can be used to open leveraged positions or offset potential losses, giving new traders a practical edge in volatile markets.





Key Highlights of BexBack:

Up to 100x leverage on 50+ crypto contracts



Zero spread and no slippage execution



No KYC required for trading



Mobile and desktop friendly interface



Funding fee charged only once per day



Supports BTC, USDT, ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL and more



BexBack has rapidly gained traction, with over 500,000 users from 200+ countries and regions. The company is registered with the U.S. FinCEN as a Money Services Business (MSB), and headquartered in Singapore with support offices in Hong Kong and other regions.

About BexBack





BexBack is a next-generation crypto futures trading platform that offers up to 100x leverage, deep liquidity, zero KYC onboarding, and exclusive deposit bonuses. Focused on speed, security, and user empowerment, BexBack is committed to providing a high-performance experience for traders worldwide.

Sign up on BexBack now , claim your exclusive bonus and start accumulating more BTC today!





Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

