Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS); Maison Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS); Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY); and Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term Dick’s shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Dick’s have breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) shareholders who have held Dick’s shares since prior to August 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. You do not need to have lost money on your investment. Click here https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/dicks-shareholder-investigation/ to learn more or join.

WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., through certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for products in Dick’s Outdoor segment was slowing faster than Defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (ii) the “structural changes” that Defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company’s profitability; (iii) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company’s profitability; and as a result of the above, Defendants’ statements about Dick’s business condition and prospects were materially false and misleading when made.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Dick’s shareholders who have held Dick’s shares since prior to August 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/dicks-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint.

If you are a current Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shareholder who purchased Maison shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085

WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that in Maison Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MSS) IPO Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period (October 5, 2023 through December 15, 2023), Maison, through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company’s CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2025, material portions of the underlying securities fraud complaint survived a motion to dismiss.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MSS #MaisonSolutions

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) shareholders as securities fraud class action complaint partially survives motion to dismiss.

Current Mercury Systems shareholders who have held shares since prior to February 3, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more or join click here: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mercury-systems-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint has now partially survived defendants’ attempts to dismiss that complaint. The underlying complaint alleges that Mercury Systems, through certain of its officers and directors, used acquisitions and improper revenue recognition practices to mask its inability to grow organically. The complaint further alleges that Defendants repeatedly misled investors to believe that their growth was organic by misrepresenting several elements of Mercury’s business, including by hiding that Mercury had switched from “point-in-time” to “long-term contracts” in order to improperly boost reported revenues and that several of Mercury’s projects were in significant distress, including projects related to Mercury’s acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation. Finally, the Complaint alleges Mercury also lied to investors about its strategic growth initiative, 1MPACT, which was designed to improve profit margins but unbeknownst to investors was used to disguise regular expenses as restructuring costs, enabling Mercury to claim that recurring expenses were one-time costs.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that certain key allegations in the plaintiff’s underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you have held Mercury Systems shares since prior to February 3, 2021, and would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mercury-systems-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $MRCY #MercurySystems

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI):

Current Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shareholders who have held Methode Electronics shares since prior to June 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award - all at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more visit: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/methode-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Why: A recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Methode Electronics, via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Methode Electronics had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete Methode Electronics’ transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (ii) Methode Electronics’ attempts to replace its General Motors center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMs, in particular in the electric vehicle (“EV”) space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of Methode Electronics’ strategic plans; (iii) Methode Electronics’ manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (iv) Methode Electronics had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing Methode Electronics from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; and (v) as a result, Methode Electronics was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted earnings-per-share guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales compound annual growth rate represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current Methode Electronics shareholders who have held Methode Electronics stock since prior to June 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/methode-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #Methode #MethodeElectronics $MEI

