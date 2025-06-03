Anne Tabakian Named White Lodging’s Vice President of Food & Beverage

Merrillville, Indiana, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging, an industry leader in urban and lifestyle hospitality development and management, is pleased to announce that Anne Tabakian will take on the role as Vice President of Food & Beverage. Anne has played a critical role in White Lodging’s leadership and success in the Food & Beverage (F&B) space since she joined the company in 2016, most recently as Corporate Senior Director of Food & Beverage.

Anne joined White Lodging as a Restaurant General Manager in Austin, ultimately growing into senior corporate positions. She has been a cornerstone of White Lodging’s F&B concepts, from concept and menu development to training to compliance.

“Anne has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, a deep understanding of our brands, and a commitment to excellence in everything she and her team does,” said Jean-Luc Barone, CEO of White Lodging. “Anne has played an integral role in elevating our F&B operations, from refining service standards and profitability to driving innovative new concepts.”

The heart of White Lodging’s F&B approach is its state-of-the-art Test Kitchen and deep branding expertise, which work together seamlessly to deliver scratch-kitchen concepts and food that provide significant value to owners. White Lodging’s more than 50 F&B outlets average a customer satisfaction rating of 4.8, which is among the top 10 percent of all restaurants in the country.

“I’m honored to be stepping into this new role with such a talented team here at White Lodging,” said Anne Tabakian. “The food and beverage industry is an exciting, dynamic space to be working in right now, and I’m passionate about contributing to our continued growth and innovation. I look forward to bringing fresh ideas and collaborating with my colleagues to further elevate the exceptional experiences we provide to our guests. Together, we’ll continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in quality and service.”

Anne is supported by award-winning chefs, as well as beverage, restaurant operation and marketing experts that are hands-on in supporting new and existing concepts. White Lodging will introduce six new or re-branded F&B concepts to its portfolio in 2025.

Prior to joining White Lodging, Anne spent nearly a decade at two of the nation’s most respected restaurant groups – Uchi Restaurants and Hillstone Restaurant Group. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University.

In addition to 60 premium brand hotels and a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches, White Lodging’s F&B portfolio includes award-winning steak and seafood restaurants, market-leading rooftop bars, modern bistros and thoughtfully crafted quick service concepts.

View White Lodging's full portfolio.

ABOUT WHITE LODGING:

White Lodging, established in 1985 by the late Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing Hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging has earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace award five times, including in 2024, and consistently is in the top J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing for third-party management companies. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachments