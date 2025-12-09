White Lodging Names David Cirincione to Regional Director of Operations

Merrillville, Indiana, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging, one of the hospitality industry’s leading hotel development, ownership, and management companies, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Cirincione to the role of Regional Director of Operations (RDO).

In his expanded role, Cirincione will maintain oversight of the Teaneck, New Jersey market, where he is currently the Market General Manager, while also taking on responsibility for a small portfolio of hotels.

“David brings the operational acumen, cross-property experience, and mentoring instincts we need for this role,” said Chris Anderson, White Lodging’s Chief Operating Officer. “His leadership will help us deepen our bench strength, advance our succession framework, and continue delivering excellence across our portfolio.”

“I am deeply honored to take on this role and to contribute to the broader success of our properties across the region,” said Cirincione. “I understand the power of mentoring, consistency, and shared standards and I look forward to working closely with our property leadership teams to meet and exceed our already-high standards of operational excellence and build a strong pipeline of future leaders.”

Cirincione brings more than a decade of progressive leadership experience in the hospitality industry. His previous roles include Dual General Manager of Le Méridien & AC Hotel Denver Downtown, as well as General Manager and senior roles at Highgate and other full-service properties at luxury brands such as JW Marriott, Langham Place, and Waldorf Astoria.

David holds a B.S. in Hospitality & Tourism Management from Niagara University and is known for his ability to drive operational excellence, foster high-performing teams, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

With this appointment, White Lodging continues to strengthen its leadership team and reinforce its commitment to developing exceptional talent that drives the company’s operational success and long-term growth.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985 by the late Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns, and operates a portfolio of hotels and restaurants in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 independently branded, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging is a Gallup Exceptional Workplace award winner, named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces, and is consistently ranked in the top 10 of J.D. Power’s Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing of hotel management companies.

For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. A biography and documentary film about White Lodging can be accessed at https://www.whitelodging.com/about/our-founder.

