White Lodging Awarded Management of The Shepherd Hotel at Clemson University

Clemson, South Carolina, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging, one of the hospitality industry’s leading hotel development, ownership, and management companies, has begun managing The Shepherd Hotel in Clemson, South Carolina. This partnership reflects an alignment of values between White Lodging and The Shepherd Hotel brand, both of which are committed to a culture of caring and cultivating the next generation of industry leaders.

Located in the heart of downtown Clemson, steps from Clemson University, The Shepherd Hotel is unique, and not just because of its warm Southern hospitality or boutique charm. It doesn’t just offer a place to sleep or eat; it offers an opportunity to be part of something bigger. It’s purpose-built to employ individuals with intellectual disabilities. Close to 30 percent of its staff are graduates or students from Clemson University’s ClemsonLIFE program, a recognized leader in Inclusive Postsecondary Education, offering a collegiate experience to prepare young men and women with intellectual disabilities for competitive employment and independent living.

“White Lodging is well respected and a nationally significant hospitality company,” said Rich Davies, Founder and Managing Partner of Shepherd Hotels. “It is a blessing to engage with their incredible and caring team to manage the Shepherd Hotel in Clemson. We are excited about the future opportunities to positively impact the lives of others through our engagement with White Lodging.”

“This is more than a management agreement; it’s a commitment to a brand, a mission, and an expanded vision of what hospitality can be,” said Conner White, Vice Chair and Chief Investment Officer at White Lodging. “The brand’s values align beautifully with our belief in the power of hospitality to create opportunities and transform lives.”

Open for three years, the boutique hotel offers real-world job training and meaningful careers in hospitality engaging with the ClemsonLIFE program—setting a national example of what inclusive employment can look like.

“The existing Shepherd Hotel team is exceptional, and we want to build on the team’s experience to further elevate guest experience, associate development, systems and operations while playing a role in expanding the brand,” said White. “It’s the best of both worlds; we get to do something good—and do it well.”

The Shepherd Hotel’s innovative approach has garnered widespread buzz, including national exposure on CBS’s Eye on America, ESPN, and the Kelly Clarkson Show. One of The Shepherd’s long-time associates was also a fan-favorite on the Netflix series, Love on the Spectrum.

The Shepherd Hotel’s success has sparked interest from other university towns with university programs like what ClemsonLIFE has pioneered.

“Together with Shepherd Hotels and through their collaboration with ClemsonLIFE, we look forward to supporting The Shepherd Hotel’s mission and growth to other campuses across the country,” noted White.

Development of Hospitalitarians has been a priority for White Lodging for more than 40 years, including through a partnership with Purdue University’s student-run Union Club Hotel and the White Lodging-J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. White Lodging associates have access to a variety of training programs, including its signature Flight School and School of Revenue programs that focus on leadership, emotional intelligence, and operational skills. A proprietary Career Journey Platform and Pathfinder tool provide clear guidance on career paths, skills needed, and training opportunities across more than 120 job roles. Associates also have access to learning tools like LinkedIn Learning.

The Shepherd Hotel in downtown Clemson features beautifully designed accommodations, exceptional service, and two food and beverage concepts: Delish Sisters and The Thomas Bar. The hotel’s rotating art collection showcases local and global artists, including art by abstract painter Charlie French. The Rooftop on the hotel’s seventh floor provides a one-of-a-kind event space with views of Death Valley Stadium and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Touches of thoughtful design are evident throughout the hotel, from carefully curated nods to the local community to lanterns in the rooftop elevator lobby that carry faith-based significance, inviting all to “let their lights shine”.

As part of the agreement, all current associates of The Shepherd Hotel will be invited to become White Lodging associates with comparable roles, wages, and benefits.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985 by the late Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns, and operates a portfolio of hotels and restaurants in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 independently branded, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging is a Gallup Exceptional Workplace award winner, named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces, and is consistently ranked in the top 10 of J.D. Power’s Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing of hotel management companies. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. A biography and documentary film about White Lodging can be accessed at https://www.whitelodging.com/about/our-founder.

For more information about Shepherd Hotels, follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. A video of the grand opening of the Shepherd Hotel, Downtown Clemson can be found here. For more information about ClemsonLIFE, visit their website or follow the program on Instagram.

Attachments