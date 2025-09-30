White Lodging Acquires 3.5 Acres in Fort Worth Stockyards

Merrillville, Indiana, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging, an industry leader in urban and lifestyle hospitality development, ownership and operations, has acquired a 3.5-acre parcel in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, a growing district recognized nationally for its blend of cowboy culture, entertainment, and commerce.

The company is exploring plans to transform the site, located at 400 East Exchange Avenue. In addition to a hotel and restaurant component, White Lodging is considering opportunities for larger mixed-use destination amenities.

“The Stockyards represent a unique intersection of history and opportunity,” said Conner White, Vice Chair and Chief Investment Officer at White Lodging. “We are thrilled to be part of shaping its next chapter with additional economic development and investment. While our plans are still taking shape, there is so much potential in the site. Our vision is to create a place that celebrates the character of the district while introducing new experiences for visitors and locals alike.”

This is White Lodging’s first project in the Dallas/Fort Worth area since the late 1990s. Across Texas in Austin and San Antonio, White Lodging has 16 premium brand hotels and more than 20 independently branded restaurants, bars and rooftops. In total, White Lodging’s portfolio includes approximately 60 hotels, more than 50 restaurants and bars, and a collection of luxury ranches, including the award-winning Brush Creek Ranch.

The Fort Worth Stockyards have become a national draw for travelers seeking authentic Western heritage, culinary exploration, and modern entertainment. Current expansion and renovation plans for the Stockyards are helping further position it as a must-visit destination in Texas.

