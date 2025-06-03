Backed by Scope3 CEO, Classify Emerges from Stealth, Revolutionizing Adtech with AI-Powered Contextual Targeting

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classify, the AI-native platform designed to transform digital advertising through deep semantic classification, precise contextual targeting, and seamless curation, launched today out of stealth mode and announced its advisory board of advertising industry veterans. Backed by Brian O’Kelley, Co-Founder and CEO at Scope3 , and launching as a key partner in Scope3’s agentic AI platform , Classify addresses the evolving needs of the adtech industry amidst regulatory shifts and a demand for privacy-centric solutions.

Founded by former Facebook executive Brendan Norman and a team of seasoned experts, Classify boasts a leadership team with deep expertise in AI/ML, data science, publisher monetization, and data privacy. Co-Founders include CTO Nick Ross, Ph.D. (formerly of the University of Chicago's Data Science Clinic and The Meta), CPO Rory Partalis (formerly Amazon and Pandora), and founding technology and data advisor Michael Misiewicz (formerly of AppNexus). Classify's advisory board and angel investors include industry veterans Brian O’Kelley, Sean Fannan (Chartboost), Andrei Dunca (Bluefish AI, LiveRail), Mark Robinson (DeltaDNA), Dilpesh Parmar (Aequus), Duncan Haberly (The Meta), Rob Wilson (Allegiant Air), and Joe Floyd (Emergence Capital).

"Existing contextual systems rely on outdated technology. They're often inaccurate and lack customization, making them ripe for disruption. As privacy laws change, cookies disappear, and addressability decreases, behavioral targeting becomes costly and less effective. AI is smart enough and fast enough to help solve a lot of those shortcomings, and Classify is leading that transformation,” said O’Kelley. “With its AI-powered technology, Classify is helping revolutionize how brands approach targeting, offering a better way to reach engaged audiences while navigating privacy regulations."

Classify offers two key "data wrapped as a service" products powered by its AI-native technology, including ContentGraph™, a proprietary AI-native content classification and curation engine built with deep comprehension and sentiment analysis, unbound by traditional adtech limitations like taxonomies. Having scraped and classified most of the open web, ContentGraph™ instantly builds hyper-precise URL-level contextual segments. They provide standard and custom page-level segments, sold on a CPM/POM basis to advertisers, media buyers, and curation platforms. Classify also offers deep content classification to publishers, SSPs, and data platforms on a recurring revenue model. Classify’s contextual segments can be accessed across most DSPs through PMP by connecting with the Classify team.

“The intersection of regulatory upheaval, technological readiness, and advertiser desperation has created a rare window of opportunity. It is our mission to ensure the world’s content is searchable, organized, and monetizable while respecting privacy, ” said Norman. “Our AI-powered ContentGraph™ delivers precision without compromising on privacy. Launching now positions Classify as a category leader, capitalizing on immediate budget reallocations and experimentation.”

As the company continues to scale, it will further expand its distribution network by integrating into additional platforms, ensuring widespread availability of its contextual segments.

About Classify

Classify aims to make the world’s content searchable, organized, and monetizable in a privacy safe way. The company revolutionizes adtech with AI-native, data-wrapped services offering high-margin contextual segments for advertisers and deep content classification for publishers. Classify's AI-native ContentGraph™ engine uses deep comprehension and lookalike modeling for advanced content classification and curation. This enables rapid creation of precise URL-level contextual segments by classifying extensive web content and product pages, integrating into a major SSP, and achieving leading industry results. Classify is well-positioned for rapid growth. The company is led by a team of adtech and AI/ML experts with professional backgrounds from leading media and advertising companies, including Brendan Norman, Nick Ross, Ph.D., Rory Partalis, and Michael Misiewicz and enables advertisers to reach engaged audiences with relevant ads while addressing brand safety and overcoming traditional targeting limitations. For more information, please visit, tryclassify.com .