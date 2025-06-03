Media Advisory: Ceremony to Honour Two New Victims Added to The Quebec Provincial Memorial in Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada invites media and the public to attend its annual Quebec Provincial Memorial ceremony in honour of those who have been killed in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The ceremony will be held on Friday and will be attended by victims’ families and friends.

This year, the names of two more victims have been added to the Memorial, raising the total to 58.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with special guests will be available upon request.



Date and time: Friday, June 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. Location: Parc de l’Amérique latine, Jean-Lesage Boulevard, Quebec City Special guests: Claude Lavoie, Executive committee associate councillor, city councillor representing the Saint-Rodrigue district Dominic Gaudreau, Assistant Director of Territorial Surveillance, Police Department, Quebec City Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada MADD Canada Quebec Chapter Volunteers

The Quebec Provincial Memorial features three translucent panels set along a broken line, which represents a road broken by a crash and the broken lives of all those who have been impacted by alcohol and/or drug-related crashes. The victims’ names are engraved on one of the translucent panels.

MADD Canada thanks the Commission de la capitale nationale du Québec whose support made the installation of the Quebec Provincial Memorial possible as well as the annual ceremonies held in Parc de l’Amérique latine.

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. The organization is working to establish similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island. These monuments provide families and friends with a special place to remember and honour the memory of their loved ones. They also remind the public of the importance of driving sober for the safety of all users of our roadways, trails, and waterways.

For more information, or to RSVP for the ceremony, contact:

Chloé Piché, Regional Manager for Victim Services, Quebec and Ontario, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 237

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca