Kvika banki hf.: Major shareholder announcement

Attached is a major shareholder announcement.
Attachment
| Source: Kvika banki hf. Kvika banki hf.
Attached is a major shareholder announcement.
Attachment
On Monday 2.6.2025 Kvika announced that post week 22 buy-back Kvika held 157,410,410 of own shares which corresponds to 2.902% of issued shares. However, 157,410,410 of own shares corresponds to 3.34%...Read More
In week 22 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 23,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 380,150,000. See further details below: DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price...Read More