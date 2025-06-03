STV Launches Dedicated Advisory Services Line to Support Clients in Developing Infrastructure Programs of the Future

NEW YORK, NY, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STV, a leading professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced the launch of a revamped Advisory Services practice, including a dedicated team for client outreach and engagement strategies.

The Advisory Services practice at STV works with clients to identify opportunities to develop and deliver infrastructure that meets some of the most pressing needs of their communities. These experts advise clients in a range of areas with a core focus on:

Program Development. Planning strategy, economic analysis and stakeholder strategy.

Planning strategy, economic analysis and stakeholder strategy. High-Performance Design . Designing for energy and material efficiency and resilience to environmental shocks.

. Designing for energy and material efficiency and resilience to environmental shocks. Energy Transitions. Transitioning to electric and zero-emission fleets and facilities.

In addition, this team includes digital delivery, right-of-way and other unique specialists who can enable and drive execution of these programs.

“STV’s Advisory Services team brings big ideas to address complex challenges. We proactively mobilize our top experts to help clients identify and develop the infrastructure solutions they need now and 10, 20 and 50 years from now,” said Garo Hovnanian, executive vice president of Advisory Services at STV. “STV understands when communities are at critical inflection points, and we are excited to help our clients at those moments so we can shape and deliver more projects that will impact communities for generations to come.”

The addition of an outreach and engagement strategies practice further enhances STV’s advisory capabilities. This specialized team focuses on public involvement and client communications for infrastructure projects to enhance project visibility, manage stakeholder expectations and support successful project execution. The team also provides content development, project branding and digital marketing services to clients.

STV’s Advisory Services experts have delivered transformative infrastructure across all markets and project types, including the zero-emission transformation of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s bus fleet, flood resilience and mitigation at New York City Transit’s Coney Island Yard in Brooklyn, New York, and the program management and corridor development of Montgomery County, Maryland’s, bus rapid transit (BRT) implementation plan.



# # #

About STV

STV is one of the top infrastructure-focused professional services firms in North America. Founded in 1912, STV advises, plans, designs, engineers and delivers the infrastructure that powers local economies, including transportation systems, buildings, water and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 60 offices and 3,200 employees who reimagine the solutions and structures that connect our communities. The firm is ranked 34th in Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 11th in its transportation category. Learn more at stvinc.com.