Dipen Parekh, M.D. named Chief Executive Officer of the University of Miami Health System

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Miami Board of Trustees has unanimously selected Dr. Dipen J. Parekh as the next Chief Executive Officer of UHealth, as well as Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at the University of Miami, effective immediately. Dr. Parekh, a globally renowned urologic oncologist, healthcare innovator, and leader in academic medicine has served as the Chief Operating Officer of the University of Miami Health System since 2020, and alongside University of Miami President and CEO Joseph J. Echevarria jointly engineered UHealth’s dramatic turnaround over the last five years.

“Dipen has played a pivotal role each step of the way as the University of Miami Health System has grown into one of the top academic medical centers in the country,” noted President Echevarria. “He understands the mission—from the operating room to the classroom to the boardroom—and he embodies the excellence we strive to deliver for our patients, students, and community.”

“As Joe ascended to become President of the University of Miami a year ago, Dipen’s talent, experience, academic pedigree, and work ethic made him the right choice to become CEO of the health system,” Stuart Miller, Chair of the UHealth Board of Directors explained to his fellow University of Miami Trustees at the Annual Meeting of its Board on May 30. “While Joe will continue to be the President of both the University and UHealth, Dipen will leverage his considerable skills and credibility as a surgeon, clinical leader, and NCI-funded scientist with over 200 peer reviewed publications, to lead the stellar faculty and clinicians at South Florida’s only academic health system, and to enhance our critical community partnership with Jackson Health System.”

While serving as Chief Operating Officer of UHealth, in 2021 Dr. Parekh was named Executive Dean for Clinical Affairs at the Miller School of Medicine, where he has worked to build synergy between the academic and clinical missions at the University of Miami. He is laser-focused on ensuring UHealth becomes a leader in developing and deploying emerging and effective treatments to improve wellbeing in Miami and beyond. His success has been nationally recognized, with Becker’s Hospital Review naming him among the top 60 academic health system COOs to know in 2024.

Having joined the institution in 2012 as Chair of the Department of Urology, Dr. Parekh’s first system-wide administrative role was as Chief Clinical Officer from 2017-2020. He is also an endowed professor of urology and the founding director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute.

As a global leader in academic medicine, Dr. Parekh led a groundbreaking trial, published in The Lancet in 2018, which established the efficacy of robotic-assisted surgery for bladder cancer. He is a member of the Academy of Science, Engineering, and Medicine of Florida (ASEMFL), the American Association of Genitourinary Surgeons, and the Clinical Society of Genitourinary Surgeons.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Parekh has performed more than 6,000 robotic urologic cancer surgeries, making him one of the most experienced practitioners worldwide. As he has throughout his tenure at the University of Miami, Dr. Parekh will continue to treat patients.

“Dipen has excelled not only in managing day-to-day operations at UHealth, but in setting forward-looking strategy and embracing continuous improvement as our talented clinicians and faculty navigate an increasingly dynamic environment,” added University of Miami Board Chair Manny Kadre. “Dr. Parekh and President Echevarria are a proven, winning combination for our health system and community, who have the Board’s full support.”

“I am profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me and energized by the opportunity to advance our shared mission of delivering world-class care, pioneering research, and transformative education,” said Dr. Parekh in accepting the appointment. “I look forward to working with our exceptional faculty, staff, and our key partner, the Jackson Health System, to lead us into this next chapter, one grounded in collaboration, compassion, and a bold vision for the future of academic medicine.”

