Total Voting Rights and Capital

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 31 May 2025 its issued share capital consists of 234,561,589 Ordinary shares of 1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 234,561,589.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

The above figure of 234,561,589 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


Recommended Reading

  • May 28, 2025 06:30 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC
    Net Asset Value(s)

    Octopus AIM VCT plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 26 May 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 50.2 pence per share. For further...

    Read More
    Net Asset Value(s)
  • May 22, 2025 12:30 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC
    Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

    OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 43,183 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 22 May 2025 at a price...

    Read More
    Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights