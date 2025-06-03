Questex’s Sensors Converge 2025 Unveils Bold New Programming, Speakers, and Exhibitors to Celebrate 40 Years of Innovation and the Future of Tech

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Sensors Converge, North America’s premier event for sensing, electronics, and embedded systems, is going all out to mark its 40th anniversary—unveiling an expanded lineup of programming, exhibits, and events designed to spotlight what’s next in tech while celebrating four decades of breakthrough innovation.

Sensors Converge 2025 Highlights

All New Keynotes featuring Jaime Lien , Founder and Head of Machine Perception & Hardware at Archetype AI takes the main stage with a groundbreaking foundation model for sensor intelligence at scale and Brian Bircumshaw , Vice President of Product Engineering at Exo will share visionary insights from the frontier of medical sensing.

featuring , Founder and Head of Machine Perception & Hardware at Archetype AI takes the main stage with a groundbreaking foundation model for sensor intelligence at scale and , Vice President of Product Engineering at Exo will share visionary insights from the frontier of medical sensing. 100+ Expert Speakers across AI, IoT, edge computing, system design, and more.

across AI, IoT, edge computing, system design, and more. Must-Attend Session “ Tariffs, Trade Wars, and the CHIPS Act: Confronting Uncertainty in U.S. Electronics Policy” explores the shifting landscape of U.S. electronics policy.

“ explores the shifting landscape of U.S. electronics policy. Pre-Conference Workshops offering deep dives into printed/stretchable sensors, MEMS, and Gen AI and Sensors.

offering deep dives into printed/stretchable sensors, MEMS, and Gen AI and Sensors. Startup Meetup & Pitch Sessions, where tomorrow’s breakthroughs meet today’s investors and innovators.

where tomorrow’s breakthroughs meet today’s investors and innovators. Career Fair & Young Professionals Meetup, where rising talent meets hiring leaders and explore career advancements and connections.

where rising talent meets hiring leaders and explore career advancements and connections. Women in Sensors & Electronics Panel and meetup to empower innovation through investment in women-led startups

and meetup to empower innovation through investment in women-led startups Invitation-Only VIP Program curated 1:1 meetings and exclusive networking

curated 1:1 meetings and exclusive networking 40th Anniversary Party with live entertainment, industry-wide celebration, and limited-edition commemorative shirts.

with live entertainment, industry-wide celebration, and limited-edition commemorative shirts. New Tech Breakfast - early morning showcase of the most promising new technologies and innovations

early morning showcase of the most promising new technologies and innovations 40 Under 40 Celebration honoring emerging leaders who are shaping the future of sensing and electronics, as a new part of the Best of Sensors Awards



On the Expo Floor:

More than 185 top-tier exhibitors, including 60+ new companies, will showcase cutting-edge solutions across sensors, hardware, chips, and AI-powered systems.

Over 3,500 attendees are registered to date with more than 5,000 total expected to register. Attendance is currently pacing more than 20% ahead with 45% first-timers, signaling a fresh wave of ideas, talent, and partnerships across the entire tech ecosystem.

“This year’s show blends deep tech and human connection like never before,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge. “From high-impact content to curated networking and celebrations, it’s a full-spectrum experience—built for innovation, built for community, and built for the future.”

Don’t Miss the Celebration of the Year!

Ready to experience the next 40 years of innovation—starting now? Visit www.sensorsconverge.com to learn more and register.

For media registration, click here.

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here.



Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.



About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics and Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com.



About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Sensors Converge

csoucy@questex.com