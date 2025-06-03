KIC Realty Alberta Welcomes Nam Kular as Managing Broker

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIC Realty Alberta is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nam Kular as the new Managing Broker, marking a bold and exciting new chapter in the brokerage’s strategic growth across Canada.

With a highly accomplished background in real estate sales and development, Nam brings with him over a decade of experience navigating Alberta’s dynamic housing market. Known for his passion for excellence, people-first mindset, and strong industry insight, Nam’s arrival signals a renewed commitment to KIC Realty’s core values: collaboration, innovation, and agent success.

“Nam’s leadership style, market knowledge, and commitment to agent development make him an ideal fit for our brokerage,” said Ron McIntosh, President of KIC Realty. “He leads by example and understands the importance of creating an environment where agents feel supported, inspired, and empowered to achieve their full potential.”

Throughout his career, Nam has built a reputation for integrity, mentorship, and delivering results. His ability to connect with agents, nurture their individual strengths, and provide hands-on guidance aligns seamlessly with KIC Realty’s agent-centric approach. At a time when the Alberta market is evolving rapidly, Nam’s experience and passion are exactly what KIC Realty needs to navigate the next phase of growth.

“Nam is the kind of professional who brings out the best in those around him,” shared Angela Papassotiriou, Vice President of Operations at KIC Realty. “He’s genuine, collaborative and deeply committed to setting the highest standards for our Alberta operations. His presence is already energizing our team and strengthening our culture.”

As Managing Broker, Nam will work alongside Willie Ip to oversee compliance, training, agent development, and day-to-day brokerage operations in Alberta. His focus will be on building a robust, supportive environment where both new and seasoned agents can thrive.

“KIC Realty is built on strong leadership, innovation, and community,” said Willie Ip, CEO of KIC Realty. “Nam embodies all of these qualities. His addition to our leadership team is a significant milestone as we continue to grow a brokerage that attracts top-tier talent and delivers extraordinary value to clients and agents alike.”

KIC Realty Alberta looks forward to the future with confidence and excitement under Nam Kular’s leadership. His values-driven approach, combined with a deep understanding of the industry and local market, make him an invaluable addition to the team.

“This new chapter brings exciting opportunities to lead, support, and grow alongside an incredible team of real estate professionals,” said Nam Kular. “I’m beyond grateful for the journey that led me here and excited for what’s ahead — building strong client relationships, mentoring agents, and driving success in today’s dynamic market.”

About KIC Realty: KIC Realty is a Canadian real estate brokerage dedicated to creating a supportive and thriving environment for its REALTORS®. Founded on the core values of knowledge, integrity, and community, KIC Realty is committed to providing its REALTORS® with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. With a focus on transparency and REALTOR® ownership, KIC Realty is redefining the real estate experience for REALTORS® and clients alike.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Willie Ip

CEO, KIC Realty

587.200.3383

Investor.relations@kicreatly.com