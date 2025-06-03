CareMetx Appoints Brian Flaherty as Chief Commercial Officer, Names Shabbir Ahmed Chief Growth Officer

Bethesda, MD, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, a leading technology-enabled services company dedicated to improving patient access to specialty therapies, today announced the appointment of Brian Flaherty as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Flaherty will oversee the company’s commercial strategy, working closely with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, strategic partners, and internal teams to expand patient support capabilities and deliver on the company’s mission of accelerating therapy access.

Flaherty joins CareMetx with more than 20 years of leadership experience in healthcare, life sciences, and data-driven innovation. He most recently served as Vice President of Real-World Data and Evidence at Cardinal Health’s Specialty Networks Solutions division, where he led the development of data platforms that improved patient outcomes across oncology, gastroenterology, and other therapeutic areas.

As part of this transition, Shabbir Ahmed will move from his role as Chief Commercial Officer to serve as Chief Growth Officer. In this new capacity, Ahmed will focus on cultivating strategic partnerships and strengthening CareMetx’s growing partner ecosystem across patient services.

“CareMetx is uniquely positioned to solve some of the most persistent access challenges in healthcare,” said Flaherty. “We are investing in solutions that eliminate the need for fragmented, one-off integrations and instead create a more unified, flexible infrastructure for patient support. By streamlining data exchange across stakeholders, we’re helping manufacturers reduce delays, simplify provider workflows, and ultimately deliver a faster, more connected experience for patients.”

Jim Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of CareMetx, added, “Brian’s appointment comes at a critical time for the industry. As access programs grow more complex, clients are looking for partners who understand how to combine advanced technology with high-touch service. Brian’s experience and vision are exactly what we need to lead our commercial efforts forward.”

Flaherty’s appointment reflects CareMetx’s ongoing commitment to leadership in patient access and technology. With a strong foundation and growing partnerships, the company remains focused on delivering efficient, high-impact solutions that start by empowering providers. By integrating seamlessly into provider workflows- whether for benefit verification, enrollment, or prior authorizations- CareMetx helps reduce administrative burden, accelerate speed to therapy, and ensure a more coordinated, supportive experience for patients and care teams alike.

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx leverages digital eServices integrated in a cohesive platform to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at caremetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/caremetx-llc.