Epigenetics Market Anticipated to Achieve 11.8% CAGR

Boston, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Epigenetics Markets” is projected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2024 to $8.5 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2024 through 2029.

The report offers quantitative and qualitative insights to help readers develop growth strategies, assess the market landscape and make informed business decisions. It covers various therapeutic classes, such as DNMT inhibitors, HDAC inhibitors, IDH inhibitors and EZH2 inhibitors.

The report is segmented by study methods, clinical indications and drug classes. Additionally, it discusses industry growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, competitive landscape and emerging technologies impacting the epigenetics market.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rising Cancer Rates: The increasing prevalence of cancer creates a demand for new treatments and diagnostic tools, driving epigenetic research to develop targeted therapies.

Technological Advances: Innovations in tools like CRISPR and next-generation sequencing enhance our ability to study and manipulate epigenetic modifications, leading to better disease understanding and treatment.

Increased Research Funding: More investment in biomedical research supports the development of new technologies and therapies, fostering innovation in epigenetics.

Precision Medicine: The trend toward personalized treatments based on genetic profiles boosts the importance of epigenetics in developing effective, individualized therapies.

Interest in Liquid Biopsy: Liquid biopsies offer a noninvasive way to detect and monitor diseases, and technological improvements are increasing their clinical adoption.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $4.4 billion Market size forecast $8.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Product type, study method, clinical indication, drug class and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers The rising prevalence of cancer and unmet need in oncology.

Advances in analytical technologies and tools.

Increasing investment in biomedical research.

The trend toward precision medicine.

Growing interest in liquid biopsy.

Interesting facts:

Epigenetic drugs have been more clinically successful in hematological malignancies than solid tumors.

Many companies are developing epigenetic biomarker-based blood tests for early cancer detection. Multicancer detection is a significant area of interest.

Most epigenetic drugs in clinical trials and on the market are primarily focused on oncology areas, particularly hematological malignancies.

Emerging startups:

Helio Genomics: The company is developing a blood test for early cancer detection.

Biomea Fusion Inc.: A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral covalent small molecules to treat patients with metabolic disease and genetically defined cancers.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the epigenetics research tools, reagents, IVDs and therapeutics market?

The global epigenetics market was estimated to be around $4.4 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach $8.5 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

What market segments are covered in the report?

An in-depth analysis of the global epigenetics research tools, reagents, IVDs and therapeutics market, including historical data and market projection on sales by product type, study method, clinical indication, drug class and region.

Which type segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

The IVD type segment is anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2029.

Which market is growing fastest among all?

The IVD segment is the fastest growing market.

Leading companies in the market include:

ACTIVE MOTIF INC.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

BIO-TECHNE

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.

EXACT SCIENCES CORP.

GUARDANT HEALTH

HOLOGIC INC.

LES LABORATOIRES SERVIER

MERCK KGAA

NUCLEIX

PROMEGA CORP.

QIAGEN

REVVITY INC. (PERKINELMER)

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

