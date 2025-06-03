Ataccama ONE available on Snowflake Marketplace, integrates Document AI

BOSTON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025, the availability of its unified data trust platform, Ataccama ONE, on Snowflake Marketplace . The launch includes an integration with Document AI, enabling enterprises to turn unstructured content, such as contracts, invoices, and PDFs, into structured data by running models directly within Snowflake.

According to IDC , unstructured data now makes up the majority of enterprise information and is growing by over 55% each year. Yet much of it remains siloed, unmanaged, and difficult to operationalize. 95% of businesses struggle to manage their unstructured data, and more than half report it as the most difficult type of information to govern. Most organizations still do not know what is hidden within their unstructured data. This blind spot creates operational risk and undermines the value of AI. As enterprises increasingly use unstructured data to power large language models and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications, managing the quality of that data has become critical to building trusted and reliable AI.

Ataccama ONE and Document AI allow organizations to unlock value from unstructured information. Enterprises can turn documents into structured records by using natural language prompts, such as “What is the effective date of the contract?”, which are processed by Snowflake’s Arctic-TILT large language model to create structured outputs written directly into Snowflake tables. Ataccama ONE connects to these tables to profile the data, apply quality checks, and manage governance policies on the structured outputs. It also tracks how the data flows into analytics, reporting, and AI workflows by capturing lineage at the table level. Additional metadata about the original documents can be added to enrich traceability if needed. This reduces manual work, strengthens trust in the data, and enables repeatable, reliable workflows across the business.



“Unstructured data is an untapped data source as real business context lives there, but it’s also the hardest to govern,” said Sam Wong, Senior Director of Data & AI of a global beverage company. “Documents, contracts, and communications contain the terms, conditions, and risks that structured systems miss. Without a way to extract, validate, and manage that information at scale, AI lacks the foundation it needs to be reliable. With Ataccama ONE and Document AI inside Snowflake, organizations can turn thousands of documents into trusted, structured data. That will give us improved analytics, enhanced data quality, and a better foundation for powerful and trustworthy AI.”

“Unstructured data remains a black box for most organizations, even as it becomes critical for AI and business operations,” said Jay Limburn , Chief Product Officer at Ataccama. “Without a way to structure, govern, and trust that information, enterprises risk missing the full value of their data. Ataccama ONE combines data quality, governance, observability, lineage, and master data management in a single platform and now extends those capabilities to unstructured content. This allows organizations to improve trust and confidence in all their data, structured and unstructured alike, and build a stronger foundation for AI, analytics, and operational decision-making.”

The integration allows users to:

Extract structured data using natural language. Teams can specify the information they want to pull, such as "What is the payment term?", and quickly transform unstructured documents into structured outputs without custom coding.

Make extracted data immediately usable for reporting, analytics, and AI. Outputs are written directly to Snowflake tables and are ready for use across BI tools, operational dashboards, and AI model pipelines without requiring additional transformation.

Continuously monitor the quality of unstructured data. Ataccama ONE applies automated profiling and rule-based validation to ensure extracted fields meet enterprise standards, helping teams detect inconsistencies and manage risk early.

Scale and standardize document processing across teams. Document AI models can be trained and reused in Snowsight, enabling consistent extraction across contracts, invoices, policies, and other document types at scale.

Eliminate data movement and simplify governance. All processing, validation, and governance workflows run natively within Snowflake, reducing integration complexity, improving security, and accelerating time to value.

“Ataccama’s presence on Snowflake Marketplace reinforces the value of our integrated platform approach that allows our partners to bring their innovative solutions to market within the Snowflake environment,” said Kieran Kennedy , VP, Data Cloud Products at Snowflake. “With this solution, joint customers have the power to streamline document extraction, ensure data quality, and accelerate insight delivery, all within a governed and scalable environment.”

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the unified data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and actionable. By integrating data quality, lineage, observability, governance, and master data management into a single solution, Ataccama enables businesses to unlock value from their data for AI, analytics, and operations. Trusted by hundreds of global enterprises, Ataccama helps organizations drive innovation, reduce costs, and mitigate risk. Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for trusted data at scale. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .