Kindred House Media Premieres WWII Documentary Sakura & Pearls on Prime

HOUSTON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kindred House Media announces the streaming premiere of its WWII documentary, “ Sakura & Pearls: Healing from World War II” on Amazon Prime. As a standout among both WWII documentaries and PBS documentaries where it first debuted, Sakura & Pearls conveys a deeply moving encounter between World War II enemies. This documentary exclusively captures the face to face meeting between two Pearl Harbor Attack survivors and two Hiroshima Atomic Bomb survivors.

Produced by Kindred House Media and directed by PBS director G. K. Hunter , “Sakura & Pearls” shows a historic meeting between WWII survivors at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center on Oahu, Hawaii. The elders spoke before an audience of local Hawaii high school and college students, as well as some Japanese visitors, with a view of the USS Arizona Memorial in the background.

The film features powerful stories from Pearl Harbor Survivors Everett Hyland of the USS Pennsylvania and child survivor Jimmy Lee, who both served as beloved volunteer educators at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Hiroshima survivors Koko Kondo (nee Tanimoto) and Masahiro Sasaki (brother of Sadako Sasaki) flew in from Japan to share their stories of surviving the first atomic bomb as children. The film is dedicated to both Hyland and Lee who made their final public appearances in “Sakura & Pearls” before passing away shortly after filming. Stunning footage of both the Pearl Harbor Attack and The Hiroshima Atomic Bomb are intertwined with each presenter's dialogue to bring the audience into each historical event.

“Sakura & Pearls is not just a film—it’s a bridge between generations and nations. By witnessing these survivors come together, we see what it truly means to heal, forgive, and move forward as one human family,” says director G. K. Hunter. “It’s my hope that the hard-earned wisdom of these four brave presenters will be viewed in the classrooms and living rooms of our youth and future generations.”

Following its successful PBS premiere, Sakura & Pearls is now streaming for global audiences on Amazon Prime . What happened when former WWII enemies met face to face? Stream “Sakura & Pearls” on Prime to find out.

About Kindred House Media

Kindred House Media is a leading independent media and production company dedicated to creating impactful content that inspires dialogue and social change. Kindred House Media creates documentaries, educational media, YouTube series, SEO website content, and SEO press releases to broadcast important messages globally. With a focus on historical, cultural, and human interest stories, Kindred House Media partners with award-winning filmmakers like G. K. Hunter to produce acclaimed content for PBS and Prime. All their creative works serve the mission to produce art that bridges generation gaps and cultural divides.

