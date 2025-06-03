Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the voting results of the annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Corporation (“Shareholders”) that was held today as follows:

1. Fixing the Number of Directors The number of directors of the Corporation was set at five.





For Against Broker Non-Votes 84,212,913 (98.595%) 1,199,686 (1.405%) 0





2. Election of the Nominated Directors All five nominees set forth in the proxy statement of the Corporation dated April 23, 2025, were elected as directors of the Corporation by ordinary resolutions passed by a vote in respect to each nominee as follows:





Director Number and

percentage of

Subordinate Voting

Shares (the “Shares”)

represented in person

or by proxy and entitled

to vote at the Meeting

that were voted FOR Number and

percentage of Shares

represented in person

or by proxy and

entitled to vote at the

Meeting that were

WITHHELD from

voting Broker Non-Votes James A. Cacioppo 41,857,327 (80.639%) 10,049,782 (19.361%) 33,505,490 Benjamin Cross 42,123,565 (81.152%) 9,783,544 (18.848%) 33,505,490 Stephen Monroe 42,105,515 (81.117%) 9,801,594 (18.883%) 33,505,490 Marina Hahn 51,503,280 (99.222%) 403,829 (0.778%) 33,505,490 Billy Wafford 51,472,616 (99.163%) 434,493 (0.837%) 33,505,490





3. Appointment of Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP as Auditor Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP was appointed as auditors for the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation, and the directors of the Corporation are authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration and set the terms of engagement.





For Withhold Broker Non-Votes 84,375,191 (98.785%) 1,037,408 (1.215%) 0

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem.

